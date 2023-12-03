Assembly elections result LIVE: Preparations underway ahead of counting

Preparations are underway at the counting center in all four states where the counting of votes for the Assembly Elections will begin shortly. The votes for the legislative assemblies of four states -- Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana -- will be counted amid tight security arrangements on Sunday, in the final stretch of the battle billed as the semifinal before the mega final in 2024. However, the counting of votes in Mizoram, which also went to polls along with four other states last month, has been pushed back to November 4, Monday, the Election Commission (EC) informed earlier. The counting of votes at designated centres will begin at 8 am on Sunday. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Balak Nath claimed the ruling Congress had turned Rajasthan "into a den of corruption", adding, "The BJP will win more than 120 seats in Rajasthan. The people voted for change as they were fed up with the way the Congress had turned this state into a den of corruption and wanted to be rid of their rule. Atrocities against women were rampant and crime was at its peak under this government. With criminals running riot and public safety under threat, people voted to make a change and throw out the Congress." Weighing in on the party's prospects of returning to power in Madhya Pradesh, BJP leader and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Saturday said while the Congress worked hard to bring about a change of guard at the helm, the incumbent is in with a better chance of winning the state. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the former Speaker said, "Prime Minister Narendra is doing great work, which is impacting the country's aspirational and educated youth positively." "The central government is doing good work and the BJP-ruled states are doing likewise. Our government in Uttar Pradesh is also putting in an enviable effort in the service of the people. However, some people here ask why bulldozers (against criminals and history-sheeters) are not being used in Madhya Pradesh (like UP). To them, I would say it isn't a government policy and they are used only when required," Mahajan added.