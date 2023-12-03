Assembly elections result LIVE: Counting for 4 states to begin at 8 am
Assembly election result LIVE: Catch all the polls-related updates here
Weighing in on the party's prospects of returning to power in Madhya Pradesh, BJP leader and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Saturday said while the Congress worked hard to bring about a change of guard at the helm, the incumbent is in with a better chance of winning the state. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the former Speaker said, "Prime Minister Narendra is doing great work, which is impacting the country's aspirational and educated youth positively." "The central government is doing good work and the BJP-ruled states are doing likewise. Our government in Uttar Pradesh is also putting in an enviable effort in the service of the people. However, some people here ask why bulldozers (against criminals and history-sheeters) are not being used in Madhya Pradesh (like UP). To them, I would say it isn't a government policy and they are used only when required," Mahajan added.
"Congress worked hard but BJP more likely to form govt in MP": Former LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan
Weighing in on the party's prospects of returning to power in Madhya Pradesh, BJP leader and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Saturday said while the Congress worked hard to bring about a change of guard at the helm, the incumbent is in with a better chance of winning the state.
"People fed up with how Cong turned Rajasthan into den of corruption": BJP's Baba Balak Nath
With less than 12 hours to the counting day, BJP leader and the party's candidate from the Tijara Assembly constituency of Rajasthan, Baba Balak Nath, on Saturday lashed out at the Congress saying the saffron party would form the government and rid the state of the incumbent.
Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Balak Nath claimed the ruling Congress had turned Rajasthan "into a den of corruption", adding, "The BJP will win more than 120 seats in Rajasthan. The people voted for change as they were fed up with the way the Congress had turned this state into a den of corruption and wanted to be rid of their rule. Atrocities against women were rampant and crime was at its peak under this government. With criminals running riot and public safety under threat, people voted to make a change and throw out the Congress."
Assembly elections: D-Day looms as counting to begin for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana
