People again endorsed PM Modi's leadership, development vision: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday hailed his party's victory in Maharashtra assembly polls and byelections in various states as "historic" and said people have put their seal on the Prime Minister's vision for the country's development, rejecting the opposition's politics of division and appeasement.

Addressing an event organised at the BJP headquarters after the results of the elections, Nadda accepted people's mandate in Jharkhand and asserted that his party will play the role of "constructive opposition" in the state and fight against infiltration from Bangladesh "till the last breath".

"It's a historic day," he said. In the latest round of elections, the people of Maharashtra and other states have put their stamp on Modi's agenda of development and his resolve to serve the nation, he said.

"People have once again endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and 'vikasvaad', and those who were dividing the country on the lines of caste misleading people have fallen flat on their face in these elections," he said.

"Results of these elections and the one held in Haryana recently have given a reply to those in INDI alliance who were living in the illusion that they will gain to power by pursuing appeasement politics and dividing people on the lines of caste and religion," he added.

Nadda also took on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and said that the BJP-led NDA had won in the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls but Thackeray "betrayed and insulted" the people's mandate succumbing to his "greed for power".

"The BJP had won the 2019 elections as well but Uddhav Thackeray betrayed us. Maharashtra has rejected him in these elections "Today people have rejected him and given a message that they are with Modi, Mahayuti, BJP, (Eknath Shinde's) Shiv Sena and NCP (of Ajit Pawar)," he added.

The poll results also reflect the "mood of the nation", he added.