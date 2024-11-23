Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / People again endorsed PM Modi's leadership, development vision: Nadda

People again endorsed PM Modi's leadership, development vision: Nadda

Nadda also took on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and said that the BJP-led NDA had won in the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls but Thackeray "betrayed and insulted" the people's mandate

JP Nadda, Nadda
Mumbai: BJP President JP Nadda addresses at a 'professional meet', in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 10:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday hailed his party's victory in Maharashtra assembly polls and byelections in various states as "historic" and said people have put their seal on the Prime Minister's vision for the country's development, rejecting the opposition's politics of division and appeasement. 

Addressing an event organised at the BJP headquarters after the results of the elections, Nadda accepted people's mandate in Jharkhand and asserted that his party will play the role of "constructive opposition" in the state and fight against infiltration from Bangladesh "till the last breath".

"It's a historic day," he said. In the latest round of elections, the people of Maharashtra and other states have put their stamp on Modi's agenda of development and his resolve to serve the nation, he said.

"People have once again endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and 'vikasvaad', and those who were dividing the country on the lines of caste misleading people have fallen flat on their face in these elections," he said.

"Results of these elections and the one held in Haryana recently have given a reply to those in INDI alliance who were living in the illusion that they will gain to power by pursuing appeasement politics and dividing people on the lines of caste and religion," he added.

Nadda also took on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and said that the BJP-led NDA had won in the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls but Thackeray "betrayed and insulted" the people's mandate succumbing to his "greed for power".

More From This Section

NDA tastes bypoll success in Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya; WB remains elusive

After reverses in LS, Yogi asserts authority with 7-2 victory in bypolls

AAP terms Punjab bypolls win 'semi-final' before Delhi Assembly polls

UP bypoll result: BJP clinches 6 out of 9 seats, SP saves Akhilesh's Karhal

NDA-BJP candidates winning bypolls proof of people's faith in PM Modi: Yogi

"The BJP had won the 2019 elections as well but Uddhav Thackeray betrayed us. Maharashtra has rejected him in these elections  "Today people have rejected him and given a message that they are with Modi, Mahayuti, BJP, (Eknath Shinde's) Shiv Sena and NCP (of Ajit Pawar)," he added.

The poll results also reflect the "mood of the nation", he added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Maharashtra elections results updates: Nation only trusts BJP, NDA for good governance, says PM Modi

Message of development endorsed, politics of lies defeated: PM Modi

BJP leaders laud Maharashtra win as people's faith in PM Modi's leadership

News highlights: Priyanka Gandhi wins in debut poll contest in Wayanad by a margin of over 410,000

Maha victory a win for development: PM Modi; congratulates JMM in J'khand

Topics :Narendra ModiJagat Prakash NaddaMaharashtra Assembly ElectionsJharkhand Assembly Elections

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 10:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story