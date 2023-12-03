Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Modi is in the mind of MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh: Pragya Singh Thakur

Modi is in the mind of MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh: Pragya Singh Thakur

Thakur said, "BJP has got votes for the respect of women, the safety of the country, culture, development and prosperity of the nation, national security, religious security and welfare of the nation"

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur | PTI photo
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 5:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) win in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, going by the latest trends, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the minds of people in these states as well as the entire country.

"Modi is in the minds of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; this is clear. Modi is there in the mind of the entire country; this is also clear and that's why the BJP has got votes for development," Pragya Singh Thakur said, speaking to ANI on Sunday as the assembly election results for four state assembly elections are underway.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Speaking about the issues on which people have voted for the BJP in the three states, Thakur said, "BJP has got votes for the respect of women, the safety of the country, culture, development and prosperity of the nation, national security, religious security and welfare of the nation. This belief has been confirmed by the people and we are very thankful for them. They are for development. This is clear."

The BJP is on its way to creating a record in Madhya Pradesh and its expected coming to power again after having ruled the state for 18 of the past 20 years is an apparent indication of the party's organizational hold in the state as well as popularity of its schemes and leadership.

Rajasthan seems to have followed the over three-decade old trend of rotating governments and the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot appears to be on its way out. The BJP has bounced back strongly in Chhattisgarh, where the ruling Congress was supposed to have done well.

A strong, sustained and aggressive campaign and its matching Congress in poll promises seem to worked for the BJP. The counting of votes in the four states, which went to the polls last month, started at 8 am on Sunday.

Also Read

People won't tolerate Chhattisgarh becoming ATM of Congress: Anurag Thakur

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

State Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah to hold rally in Telangana today

Religious conversions to be banned in Chhattisgarh under BJP rule: Rajnath

Cong unable to win on its own, everyone should strengthen INDIA bloc: JD(U)

Rajasthan polls: Assembly Speaker CP Joshi loses Nathdwara seat to BJP

We bow to Janta Janardhan: PM Modi on BJP's performance in state elections

Rajasthan polls: Sachin Pilot wins from Tonk with margin of 29,475 votes

Congress' performance in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan disappointing: Kharge

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiPragya ThakurMadhya PradeshChhattisgarhrajasthanState assembly polls

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story