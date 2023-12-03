Sensex (0.74%)
We bow to Janta Janardhan: PM Modi on BJP's performance in state elections

PM Modi said that the results in these states show that Indians are 'firmly with politics of good governance and development'

Narendra Modi, Modi

Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 5:15 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for their support in the Assembly Elections 2023. He said that the results in these states show that Indians are "firmly with politics of good governance and development".

In a post on social media platform X, Modi said, "We bow to the Janta Janardhan".
"I thank the people of these states for their unwavering support and assure them that we will keep working tirelessly for their well-being," he added.

"A special thanks to the hardworking Party Karyakartas. Each of them is exemplary! They have worked tirelessly and highlighted our development agenda among the people."

In Madhya Pradesh, out of 230, the BJP is leading on 138 seats and has already won 28. In Chhattisgarh, it is leading on 55 seats and has won 1 out of 90 seats.

In Rajasthan, the party is leading in 59 seats and has won 56 seats. In total, they have either won or are leading on 115 out of 199 seats.

In Telangana, the BJP has won and is leading on a total of 8 out of 119 seats.

PM Modi also thanked the people of Telangana for their increasing support. He added that this trend will continue in times to come.

"Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable, we will keep working for people," he said.

Trends indicate that the BJP is likely to win all three states in the Hindi heartland, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. 

Narendra Modi Assembly elections Assembly Election Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Chhattisgarh Assembly Rajasthan Assembly India Prime Minister

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

