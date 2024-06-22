Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Seat-sharing talks for Maha polls yet to begin in MVA: Sanjay Raut

Seat-sharing talks for Maha polls yet to begin in MVA: Sanjay Raut

Raut said the MVA contested the Lok Sabha polls unitedly and showed to the world how Maharashtra stopped the BJP from getting a full majority

Sanjay Raut
Sanjay Raut on Saturday said seat-sharing talks have not commenced among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said seat-sharing talks have not commenced among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies for the Maharashtra assembly polls scheduled later this year, and asserted that all are equal stakeholders in the opposition alliance.

Talking to reporters, Raut said the MVA contested the Lok Sabha polls unitedly and showed to the world how Maharashtra stopped the BJP from getting a full majority.

The MVA comprises Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress. The alliance won 30 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state. "Seat-sharing talks have not yet commenced - neither with the NCP (SP) nor the Congress. So the question of who will contest how many seats doesn't arise. All are equal stakeholders," he said.

"There are 288 (assembly) seats (in Maharashtra). There will be no shortage of seats for anyone. Everyone will contest comfortably," Raut said.

His remarks came in the backdrop of a NCP (SP) party leader quoted its supremo Sharad Pawar as saying that his party agreed to contest fewer seats than its MVA allies during the Lok Sabha elections but the situation would be different in the assembly polls.

Raut said that in the Lok Sabha polls, the strike rate of NCP (SP) was the highest as it won eight of the 10 seats it contested. The Shiv Sena (UBT) won nine of the 21 seats, but it was the most targeted party by the opposition, he claimed.

Raut said the Shiv Sena (UBT) lost two-three seats by a thin margin or else its strike rate too would have been better. Of the three MVA parties, NCP (SP) strike rate was 80 per cent, the Congress' strike rate was 75 per cent, while that of the Shiv Sena (UBT), which contested the maximum number of seats, was just 41 per cent.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

MVA seat-sharing: Uddhav's Sena gets 21 seats, Congress 17 and NCP 10

Waikar should be stopped from taking oath as LS member: Sanjay Raut

No meeting held to appoint convener of opposition INDIA bloc: Sanjay Raut

Assam CM Sarma will be arrested not Rahul Gandhi, says Sanjay Raut

BJP must apologise after CBI clean chit on AI-Indian Airlines merger: Raut

BJP holds marathon meeting to discuss strategy for Maha Assembly polls

NCP (SP) won't settle for less in assembly seat-sharing: Sharad Pawar

EC to update voters' list in poll-bound states, including Jammu and Kashmir

EC begins J&K Assembly polls prep, electoral roll expected by Aug 20

EC begins updating electoral rolls for Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, J-K

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Sanjay RautMaharashtra Assembly ElectionsState assembly pollsMaharashtra

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story