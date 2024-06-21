EC begins J&K Assembly polls prep, electoral roll expected by Aug 20

The Election Commission (EC) has directed the chief electoral officers of states and Union Territories (UTs) slated for upcoming elections to complete the special summary revision (SSR) of the electoral roll by August 20. States and UTs going to polls include Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Haryana, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra.

Election Commission timeline: Completion deadline: The SSR process must be completed by August 20. Cutoff date: The cutoff date for enrolling as an elector is July 1.

States and UTs involved: The directive includes J&K, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra.

The EC is also preparing for 47 bypolls due across the country.

The EC is conducting training sessions for officials from the poll-bound states in Delhi. This training is part of the preparation to ensure the efficient conduct of the elections.

J&K Assembly elections 2024

Following the Supreme Court’s order to hold Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections by September 30, the EC is set to initiate the election process soon.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during the last press conference said, “The story of huge participation in Lok Sabha elections by people of J&K is very hopeful and inspiring, showing how eager people are to participate in democracy. It’s crucial for people to stay peaceful and united, fulfilling their aspirations and deciding their future and governance. The Commission is excited and gratified to help make this happen and will soon start the Assembly election process in J&K.”

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that J&K election preparations have also begun. Addressing an event in Srinagar, the PM said, “You have ensured the triumph of jamhuriyat [democracy] in these elections by breaking a 40-year-old (voter turnout) record.”

Crediting J&K’s youth for the high voter turnout during the Lok Sabha elections, he added, “I have come here to personally thank you for keeping the flag of jamhuriyat aloft,” he said.

Special Summary Revision (SSR) schedule



The SSR schedule will include:



House-to-house survey by BLOs: Booth-level officers (BLOs) will conduct surveys to identify unenrolled eligible citizens, multiple entries, dead electors, and permanently shifted electors.

Corrections in electoral roll entries: Necessary corrections will be made to ensure the accuracy of the electoral roll.

The completion of the SSR and the subsequent publication of the electoral roll will pave the way for the upcoming Assembly elections, ensuring that all eligible voters are included and that the electoral process is transparent and efficient.