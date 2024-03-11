Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Sikkim Democratic Front announces six candidates for Assembly polls

Sikkim Democratic Front announces six candidates for Assembly polls

Norzang Lepcha has been named as the SDF nominee for the Tumin Lingee (BL-Reserved) assembly seat

Former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling (Pictured) will be contesting from Namchi-Singhithang in a bid to secure a record ninth term as a legislator, they said
Press Trust of India Gangtok
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 3:43 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on Monday announced its candidates for six assembly seats, days before the announcement of the election schedule, officials said.

Former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling will be contesting from Namchi-Singhithang in a bid to secure a record ninth term as a legislator, they said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

For the three seats in Mangan district, the SDF has nominated former minister Hissey Lachungpa for Lachen-Mangan (BL-Reserved) constituency, while Gnawong Chopel Lepcha and Sonam Gyatso Lepcha will contest from Kabi-Lungchok (BL-Reserved) and Dzongu (BL-Reserved) seats, respectively.

Lachungpa recently completed two terms as a Rajya Sabha MP, they said.

In Gangtok district, the main opposition party has nominated Ashish Rai for Arithang seat. Rai had previously contested as an independent in 2019 after being denied a ticket by the SDF but has now returned to the party.

Norzang Lepcha has been named as the SDF nominee for the Tumin Lingee (BL-Reserved) assembly seat.

BL seats are reserved for indigenous Bhutia and Lepcha tribal communities. There are 12 BL reserved seats in the state.

Also Read

Rajya Sabha polls highlights: BJP wins 8 seats out of 10 in UP

Next assembly polls last opportunity to save Sikkim: Former CM Chamling

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 21, over 100 missing | Details here

High-level committee to examine Teesta Stage III dam breach: Sikkim CM

India safe as long as its brave soldiers guard at border: PM Modi in Lepcha

BJP, TDP, Jana Sena will form alliance for upcoming LS, Andhra polls: Naidu

Electoral bonds: Petition seeks action against SBI for disobeying SC order

EC yet to receive details from SBI on electoral bond encashed by parties

ECI to follow SC's order on electoral bonds issue: Poll panel chief

RS nomination filling window ends, many set to get elected unopposed

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SikkimElectionAssembly elections

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story