The Congress made promises such as Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan to farmers, MSP as per Swaminathan commission report, new scheme for recruitment at panchayat level, and caste census in Rajasthan election manifesto. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, CM Ashok Gehlot, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara and party leader Sachin Pilot, along with others, launch the party's election manifesto in Jaipur.



Rajasthan is gearing up for voting on November 25, while Telangana is set to cast its votes on November 30. The voting for 230 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, and 70 out of 90 Assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh was held on November 17. The polling in Madhya Pradesh concluded at 6 pm, while in Chhattisgarh, it concluded at 5 pm.

A total of 958 candidates, including chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo, eight state ministers, and four Members of Parliament, are eyeing for victory in the battle for 70 seats in Chhattisgarh. In Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, a total of 2,533 candidates are in the fray with the main battle for power between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition Congress. Over 56 million voters were eligible to exercise their franchise on November 17.

