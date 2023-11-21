Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / State Assembly polls LIVE: Congress promises caste census in Rajasthan
State Assembly polls LIVE: Congress promises caste census in Rajasthan

Check out the latest updates on Assembly elections in five states, namely Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Mizoram

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 11:10 AM IST
Congress made promises such as Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan to farmers, MSP as per Swaminathan commission report, new scheme for recruitment at panchayat level, and caste census in Rajasthan election manifesto. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, CM Ashok Gehlot, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara and party leader Sachin Pilot, along with others, launch the party's election manifesto in Jaipur.
The voting for 230 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, and 70 out of 90 Assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh was held on November 17. The polling in Madhy Pradesh concluded at 6 pm, while in Chhattisgarh, it concluded at 5 pm. 
A total of 958 candidates, including chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo, eight state ministers, and four Members of Parliament, are eyeing for victory in the battle for 70 seats in Chhattisgarh. In Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, a total of 2,533 candidates are in the fray with the main battle for power between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition Congress. Over 56 million voters were eligible to exercise their franchise on Fri

Congress releases manifesto for Rajasthan, promises caste census

BJP will win 52-54 seats in Chhattisgarh, says former CM Raman Singh

Madhya Pradesh elections: Re-polling continues at Kishupura in Bhind constituency

Rajasthan economy will be Rs 15 trillion by year end, Rs 30 trillion by 2030: CM Gehlot

Congress releases manifesto for Rajasthan, promises caste census

Congress promises such as Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan to farmers, MSP as per Swaminathan commission report, new scheme for recruitment at panchayat level, and caste census in Rajasthan election manifesto. 
 
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, CM Ashok Gehlot, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara and party leader Sachin Pilot, along with others, launch the party's election manifesto in Jaipur.
 

BJP will win 52-54 seats in Chhattisgarh, says former CM Raman Singh

Former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Raman Singh said, "The BJP is going to win 52-54 seats in the polls. We are forming the government in the state." He added that a post-poll survey by the party in each Assembly constituency in the state has "clearly" indicated that the BJP would secure 52-54 seats.
 
Singh further said that the collective leadership and the elected legislators of the party would decide who would be the chief minister, if the BJP comes to power in the state.

Telangana elections LIVE: Reject BRS to ensure development, says Gadkari

BJP senior leader and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari was in Telangana to campaign for the BJP. Gadkari Attacked the K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS government in Telangana over its alleged corruption and dynastic politics, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said.. The minister urged the people of Telangana to discard BRS' politics to ensure development in the state. Gadkari addressed a public meeting at Yellareddy Assembly constituency, and alleged, "the Telangana Chief Minister does not care about the youths here. His only concern is on how his son and daughter get employment. This is ‘parivarvaad’ (dynasty) politics".

Madhya Pradesh elections: Re-polling continues at Kishupura in Bhind constituency

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

