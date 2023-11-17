Home / India News / Assembly polls LIVE: BJP will win over 150 seats in MP, says Vijayvargiya
Assembly polls LIVE: BJP will win over 150 seats in MP, says Vijayvargiya

Assembly election LIVE: Catch all the latest updates from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh as the two states go to polls today

BS Web Team New Delhi
File image

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 9:30 AM IST
The anti-terror operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir entered the second day on Friday with security forces tightening the cordon in the area to prevent the terrorists from escaping.

Gunshots were exchanged early Friday after a night-long lull at Samno in Nehama area of Kulgam, officials said.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Nehama village of Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists in the area on Thursday, the officials said.

9:18 AM

Two killed, two injured as motorbikes collide in Maharashtra's Thane district

Two persons were killed and as many seriously injured after two motorbikes collided in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The accident took place at Bamne Phata near Shahapur on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the district rural police said.

9:10 AM

BJP will win more than 150 seats in MP, says general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya as MP polls underway

With the voting for Madhya Pradesh assembly seats underway, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday expressed confidence on the formation of a double-engine government in the state and said that the party will win more than 150 seats.

Speaking to ANI about the polls, the BJP candidate from Indore 1 said, "I would like to request all the voters to cast their votes. BJP will form the government in Madhya Pradesh, and a double-engine government will be formed here. We will do development work like we did earlier. We will win more than 150 seats."

9:00 AM

Chidambaram apologises for loss of lives during Telangana statehood stir, BRS says too late

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has apologised for the loss of lives during the Telangana statehood agitation, drawing sharp reactions from the ruling BRS.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, the former Union Minister also said creating a state or dividing a state was not child's play and it was done in response to people's movement.

8:59 AM

Silkyara Tunnel collapse: 21 metres drilled through rubble for labourers' rescue

Working overnight with a powerful machine, rescue workers drilled 21 metres through the rubble in Silkyara tunnel, inching closer to the 40 labourers trapped there for five days.

The workers need to drill up to 60 metres to insert 800 mm and 900 mm diameter pipes one after the other -- with the help of a giant drill machine till an escape passage is created for the labourers stuck behind the collapsed portion of the under-construction tunnel, NHIDCL Director Anshu Manish Khalkho said.

8:31 AM

Panchayat pradhan injured in 'bomb explosion' in Bengal's North 24 Parganas, say police

A panchayat pradhan was critically injured in a country bomb explosion at Amdanga village in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Friday.

Bhaskar Mukherjee, Superintendent of Police (SP), Barasat told ANI that the panchayat pradhan, identified as Rupchand Mondal, sustained grievous injuries in the incident. "Rupchand Mondal, a panchayat pradhan (at Amdanga village in North 24 Parganas district), was injured in a bomb explosion. He has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition," the SP said.

8:19 AM

Madhya Pradesh Elections: Here's what CM Chouhan had to say ahead of casting his vote

Ahead of casting his vote, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says "There is immense excitement among people everywhere. I am getting love from Ladli Behna, children, youth and the elderly in the state..."
 

8:17 AM

PM Modi extends greetings to first-time voters in MP, urges record turnout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greetings to first-time voters in Madhya Pradesh where polling is underway for the 230-member Assembly.

He also urged voters to turn out in numbers to exercise their right of franchise in the second phase of polling for 70 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly. Polling for the second phase in Chhattisgarh began at 8 pm and will continue till 3 pm while voting in nine polling stations of Bindranavagarh Assembly constituency will be held from 7 am to 3 pm.

8:00 AM

Madhya Pradesh election updates: Former CM Kamal Nath casts vote from his turf

7:54 AM

Madhya Pradesh Elections: Voting is being done to remove BJP govt, says Cong candidate Paschim

Congress candidate from Bhopal Dakshin Paschim, PC Sharma says, "People are done with the inflation, unemployment, corruption and crimes against women during the 18-year-long government's rule. So, this time the voting is being done to remove BJP Government...Last time, they toppled the government by poaching MLAs. This time, we will win more than 174 seats so that no poaching will take place...
 

7:29 AM

Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Your one vote will decide future of youth, says CM Baghel

CM Bhupesh Baghel says, "Today polling will happen for the remaining 70 seats...Your one vote will decide the future of youth, farmers, women...Please move out of your homes to vote...Vote for the betterment of Chhattisgarh."
 

7:28 AM

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: BJP's Vijayvargia offers prayers at his residence

7:18 AM

Madhya Pradesh elections: Voting underway on all 230 Assembly seats

7:10 AM

MP Assembly elections: Union Minister Patel urges people to meet the goal of 100% voting

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections | Union Minister and BJP candidate from Narshinghpur, Prahlad Patel says, "...I urge all the people of Madhya Pradesh to touch the goal of 100% voting...I request them to vote together for development...We will come to power for the fifth time with absolute majority..."
 

6:59 AM

As Madhya Pradesh goes on polls, a look at key battleground constituencies

As Madhya Pradesh goes to the polls today for the crucial Assembly election, the main battle is between Congress and the BJP. Many prominent leaders of both parties, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and State Congress Chief Kamal Nath, are in the fray.

Here's a glimpse into key battlegrounds that will shape the political landscape of the state.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been fielded by his party from the Budhni assembly constituency. The Congress has pitted actor Vikram Mastal against him. The 40-year-old played the role of 'Hanuman' in the 2008 TV serial 'Ramayan 2'.

In the Chhindwara assembly constituency, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is contesting from his home turf against the BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu, former Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president for Chhindwara district.

 

6:59 AM

Chhattisgarh polls: From CM to Speaker, candidates to look for in 2nd phase

The second phase of Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh is set to take place on November 17 for the remaining 70 seats of the 90-member assembly.

Over 18,800 polling stations have been set up for the second phase of polling. Out of the 90 seats, 70 seats are going to the polls today. A total of 958 candidates are in the fray across the 70 seats.

6:58 AM

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh to go on polls today as BJP, Congress contend for power

The voting will take place for Madhya Pradesh's all 230 assembly seats and Chhattisgarh's 70 seats--in the second phase of the election--on Friday.

In both of these Hindi heartland states, the main electoral fight is between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

Topics :Bhupesh BaghelKamal NathNarendra ModiAssembly ElectionMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsMadhya PradeshChhattisgarh pollsChhattisgarhBJPCongressShivraj Singh ChouhanElection campaign

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 6:56 AM IST

