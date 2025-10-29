Amit Shah accuses RJD, Congress of pushing dynastic politics in Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday attacked the INDIA bloc, alleging that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad wants to make his son Tejashwi the chief minister of Bihar and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi her son Rahul the PM, while asserting that "both posts were not vacant".

Addressing a rally in Darbhanga district of Bihar, Shah termed the Mahagathbandhan as 'thug bandhan', alleging that Lalu Prasad is involved in fodder, bitumen and land-for-jobs scams, while Congress was involved in corruption cases worth Rs 12 lakh crore.

Shah said that the Centre has put a ban on radical outfit PFI and arrested its members, asserting that the NDA will not let them come out of prison.