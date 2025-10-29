Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Amit Shah accuses RJD, Congress of pushing dynastic politics in Bihar

Shah said that the Centre has put a ban on radical outfit PFI and arrested its members, asserting that the NDA will not let them come out of prison

Shah said that the NDA government provides free ration to 85.2 million people of Bihar, constituted Makhana Board, and provides 125 units of free power to domestic consumers
Press Trust of India Darbhanga (Bihar)
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:59 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday attacked the INDIA bloc, alleging that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad wants to make his son Tejashwi the chief minister of Bihar and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi her son Rahul the PM, while asserting that "both posts were not vacant".

Addressing a rally in Darbhanga district of Bihar, Shah termed the Mahagathbandhan as 'thug bandhan', alleging that Lalu Prasad is involved in fodder, bitumen and land-for-jobs scams, while Congress was involved in corruption cases worth Rs 12 lakh crore.

Shah said that the Centre has put a ban on radical outfit PFI and arrested its members, asserting that the NDA will not let them come out of prison.

"Do you think RJD will let PFI members remain in prison if they come to power in Bihar?" he questioned.

Shah said that the NDA government provides free ration to 85.2 million people of Bihar, constituted Makhana Board, and provides 125 units of free power to domestic consumers.

"Darbhanga will get a metro rail soon... an airport has already been constructed and an AIIMS is being built," he said.

The BJP leader said that a temple of Goddess Sita is being constructed in Mithila and all places she visited will be connected to the Ram circuit.

"NDA government gave the official status to Maithili, and the Constitution has been translated into the language," he said, adding a Rs 500-crore center is being constructed in the region for conserving the manuscripts.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

