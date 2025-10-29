Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / INDIA bloc manifesto a commitment, promises will be fulfilled: Tejashwi

INDIA bloc manifesto a commitment, promises will be fulfilled: Tejashwi

We promise one government job per household, revival of OPS, regularising contractual staff, and a uniform policy to ensure staff postings within 70 km of their home district, Tejashwi said

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi
We will also construct press clubs for journalists in all divisions in the state, Tejashwi said | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 12:59 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday asserted that the manifesto of the INDIA bloc, released on the previous day, is the alliance's resolution and commitment, and that every promise would be fulfilled if the Mahagathbandhan is voted to power.

Speaking to reporters here, Yadav, the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate, said, "The manifesto is our resolution and commitment and all promises that have been made will be fulfilled. This is our 'pran' (resolution) patra (document)".

"We have promised a government job to one member of every household, implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS), regularisation of contractual workers in government departments and framing of a consistent policy to ensure transfer and posting of teachers, police personnel, healthcare workers and other employees within a 70 km radius of their home district," he said.

"We will also construct press clubs for journalists in all divisions in the state," he said, adding that hostels would also be opened for journalists.

He also slammed the NDA for not releasing its manifesto yet.

Reacting to Union minister Giriraj Singh's comment that Yadav should have fulfilled these promises when he was the deputy chief minister, the RJD leader said, "What we did in 17 months when Mahagathbandhan government was in power, Giriraj Singh hasn't done in his entire life.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar polls: Shah, Rahul among political leaders set to hold rallies today

Silk threads, sugar dreams: What remains of Bihar's industrial past

INDIA bloc manifesto pledges one job per household, review on liquor ban

Bihar Assembly elections: 32% of phase-1 candidates with criminal cases

'Tejashwi Pran': INDIA bloc promises jobs, free power in poll manifesto

Topics :Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Rashtriya Janata DalrjdBiharBihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story