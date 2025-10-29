INDIA bloc manifesto a commitment, promises will be fulfilled: Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday asserted that the manifesto of the INDIA bloc, released on the previous day, is the alliance's resolution and commitment, and that every promise would be fulfilled if the Mahagathbandhan is voted to power.
Speaking to reporters here, Yadav, the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate, said, "The manifesto is our resolution and commitment and all promises that have been made will be fulfilled. This is our 'pran' (resolution) patra (document)".
"We have promised a government job to one member of every household, implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS), regularisation of contractual workers in government departments and framing of a consistent policy to ensure transfer and posting of teachers, police personnel, healthcare workers and other employees within a 70 km radius of their home district," he said.
"We will also construct press clubs for journalists in all divisions in the state," he said, adding that hostels would also be opened for journalists.
He also slammed the NDA for not releasing its manifesto yet.
Reacting to Union minister Giriraj Singh's comment that Yadav should have fulfilled these promises when he was the deputy chief minister, the RJD leader said, "What we did in 17 months when Mahagathbandhan government was in power, Giriraj Singh hasn't done in his entire life.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app