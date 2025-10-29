Bihar Assembly elections: 32% of phase-1 candidates with criminal cases

In the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, of the 1,303 candidates contesting across 121 constituencies, 423 (32%) have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to an analysis by The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). 519 candidates (40%) are crorepatis. There are 354 (27%) candidates with serious criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, and crimes against women. 91 (75%) of 121 are red alert constituencies where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against them.