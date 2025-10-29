UP CM Adityanath greets Bihar voters in Bhojpuri ahead of campaign rallies

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday greeted the people of Bihar in a distinct Bhojpuri style ahead of addressing three election rallies in the poll-bound state later in the day.

In a post on X, he said, "Bihar ke sab bhai-bahin logan ke pranam ba. Aaj Raghunathpur, Shahpur evam Buxar Vidhan Sabha kshetra wasiyon se samvad ka avsar praapt hoga" (Greetings to all brothers and sisters of Bihar... Today I will get the opportunity to interact with the people of Raghunathpur, Shahpur, and Buxar assembly constituencies).

Referring to Bihar as the land of "knowledge, revolution and devotion", the chief minister said the state continues to stand with the NDA, which he described as a symbol of good governance and nationalism.