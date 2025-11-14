Bihar Assembly elections results 2025: Top losing candidates and parties

Top losing candidates
- Digha: CPI(ML) Liberation candidate Divya Gautam suffered the heaviest defeat, losing to BJP’s Sanjiv Chaurasia by 59,079 votes.
- Sugauli: Janshakti Janta Dal candidate Shyam Kishor Chaudhary lost to LJP (Ram Vilas)’s Rajesh Kumar by 58,191 votes.
- Aurai: Vikassheel Insaan Party candidate Bhogendra Sahni lost to BJP’s Rama Nishad by 57,206 votes.
- Rajgir: CPI(ML)’s Bishwanath Chaudhary lost to JD(U)’s Kaushal Kishore by 55,428 votes.
- Jhanjharpur: CPI candidate Ram Narayan Yadav was defeated by BJP’s Nitish Mishra by a margin of 54,849 votes.
Top losing parties
Bihar Assembly elections 2025
