2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 3:27 PM IST
Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Friday blamed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' lists conducted by the Election Commission in Bihar for the opposition Mahagathbandhan's debacle in the state.
In a post on X, Yadav said, "The game that SIR played in Bihar will no longer be possible in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, UP, and other places now because this electoral conspiracy has been exposed. From now on, we will not let them play this game. Like CCTV, our 'PPTV', meaning 'PDA Sentinel,' will stay vigilant and thwart the BJP's intentions. BJP is not a party; it is deceit."
The Samajwadi Party chief's remark came as the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan faces a crushing defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, with the Election Commission data showing the alliance leading on only 32 seats out of 243 as of 3.30 pm.
Congress leader Pawan Khera also described the contest in Bihar as one between "Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the people of Bihar".
Another Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said, "One person is responsible for this result- Gyanesh Kumar. I congratulate him. 65 lakh votes were deleted, and 21 lakh voters were added. This magic has been done by Gyanesh Kumar... Gyanesh Kumar has made all the efforts alone. Congratulations to him..."
As the counting continues, trends show NDA leading in the state and inching closer to a comfortable victory. According to ECI data, the BJP is leading on 90 seats, with Janata Dal (United) following on 80 seats and Mahagathbandhan on 28 seats.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.