Inside Bihar's silent agricultural revolution: What has changed, and how

Why it matters
What has changed in Bihar
- For summer crops in 2023, 38,857 quintals of seeds were distributed to 548,984 farmers. Additionally, 70,605 quintals of seeds were distributed to 2,86,055 farmers for Kharif crops whereas 465,594 quintals were distributed to 1,118,667 farmers for Rabi crops.
- The state government approved ₹11,900 lakh for agricultural mechanisation in 2023-24.
- Electricity subsidies for agriculture increased to ₹3,856.8 crore in 2023-24, from ₹486.93 crore in 2019-20, representing an eight-fold increase.
- Climate-resilient agriculture programmes were implemented in 30 districts of Bihar between 2020-21 and 2024-25, with the state investing ₹238.49 crore.
- Bihar Skill Development Mission organised over 117 skill training programmes in 2023-24, marking a 19.4 per cent increase from 2022-23. The programmes were aimed at providing skill training to young men and women in agriculture and agriculture-related activities.
- The state government decided to renovate and modernise 21 market yards in Bihar. Under the state plan, 12 out of the 21 market yards were renovated at a cost of ₹748.46 crore between 2021 and 2024.
- The state has been promoting the use of biofertilisers and biopesticides through various schemes such as the Jaivik Corridor Plan, the Traditional Agricultural Development Scheme under Namami Gange, and the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana.
- The second phase of the Jaivik Corridor Yojana was implemented in 13 districts, under which 20,000 acres of land were distributed among the interested farmers.
- The state government invested heavily in irrigation infrastructure. In 2023-24, total irrigation expenditure was ₹1,674.2 crore, 9.7 per cent higher than in 2022-23.
By the numbers
Challenges that remain
Promises made for 2025 elections
- National Democratic Alliance: The ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance has promised the formation of a dedicated Makhana Board to support fox nut farmers by improving access to schemes, expanding markets, and enhancing livelihoods. It also plans on bringing lentils under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime to benefit pulse growers.
- Rashtriya Janata Dal: The party's leader Tejashwi Yadav has promised to waive farmers’ loans and to purchase crops at enhanced MSP rates, along with lowering electricity tariffs, said a report by The Hindu.
- Congress: According to a report in The Times of India, the Congress pledged crop procurement at MSP alongside financial support schemes, free electricity, and medical insurance.
- Jan Suraaj Party: Poll strategist-turned activist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party had promised 4 per cent interest loans to women to boost self-employment in farming and related activities. In its five-point agenda, the party also said it plans to link Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act with farming to provide free labourers to farmers, aiming to reduce their burdens and enhance productivity.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app