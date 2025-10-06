Inside Bihar's silent agricultural revolution: What has changed, and how

Bihar Assembly elections dates have been announced, with the polling scheduled to take place between November 6 and 11. While poll sops, caste equations, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have dominated headlines, the state’s quiet agricultural transformation has unfolded largely out of the spotlight.

ALSO READ: Bihar election dates announced: Polling on Nov 6, 11, result on Nov 14 In a state where nearly 75 per cent of the population depends on agriculture, Bihar has been steadily transforming its rural economy by improving yields, diversifying crops, and empowering women as agri-entrepreneurs. Farmers are increasingly embracing climate-smart techniques, mechanisation, and organic farming.

With 2025 election dates announced, Bihar’s farm revival deserves renewed attention. Here's a look at how Bihar's agricultural landscape has changed over the last few years. Why it matters Agriculture and allied activities remain the bedrock of Bihar’s economy, employing over 75 per cent of the population and making significant contributions to the state's GDP. With its fertile soil, abundant water resources, and favourable climate, Bihar produces a variety of crops, such as rice, wheat, maize, pulses, sugarcane, jute, and oilseeds. The state is also a leading producer of horticultural products such as mango, makhana, and litchi. ALSO READ: New initiatives for Bihar Assembly polls to be replicated nationwide: CEC According to Bihar Economic Survey 2024-25, the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector contributes approximately one-fifth of the gross state value added annually.

Acknowledging the importance of this sector, the state government allocates significant resources to support individuals engaged in related economic activities. The survey added that the expenditure in this sector has increased to ₹5,171 crore in 2023-24 from ₹4,066 crore in 2019-20. What has changed in Bihar Over the past decade, Bihar has introduced targeted, grassroots interventions to boost agricultural productivity. Since the late 2000s, the state has promoted the System of Rice Intensification and System of Wheat Intensification in north and central districts, helping farmers increase their yield without additional chemical inputs or irrigation. It has also encouraged climate-resilient crops and strengthened rural economies by promoting women’s self-help groups.

Here are some of the key steps taken by the government to boost the agricultural economy: For summer crops in 2023, 38,857 quintals of seeds were distributed to 548,984 farmers. Additionally, 70,605 quintals of seeds were distributed to 2,86,055 farmers for Kharif crops whereas 465,594 quintals were distributed to 1,118,667 farmers for Rabi crops.

The state government approved ₹11,900 lakh for agricultural mechanisation in 2023-24.

Electricity subsidies for agriculture increased to ₹3,856.8 crore in 2023-24, from ₹486.93 crore in 2019-20, representing an eight-fold increase.

Climate-resilient agriculture programmes were implemented in 30 districts of Bihar between 2020-21 and 2024-25, with the state investing ₹238.49 crore.

Bihar Skill Development Mission organised over 117 skill training programmes in 2023-24, marking a 19.4 per cent increase from 2022-23. The programmes were aimed at providing skill training to young men and women in agriculture and agriculture-related activities.

The state government decided to renovate and modernise 21 market yards in Bihar. Under the state plan, 12 out of the 21 market yards were renovated at a cost of ₹748.46 crore between 2021 and 2024.

The state has been promoting the use of biofertilisers and biopesticides through various schemes such as the Jaivik Corridor Plan, the Traditional Agricultural Development Scheme under Namami Gange, and the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana.

The second phase of the Jaivik Corridor Yojana was implemented in 13 districts, under which 20,000 acres of land were distributed among the interested farmers.

The state government invested heavily in irrigation infrastructure. In 2023-24, total irrigation expenditure was ₹1,674.2 crore, 9.7 per cent higher than in 2022-23. By the numbers ALSO READ: Nitish Kumar inaugurates first phase of Patna Metro: Check route, fare Coordinated efforts by the central and state governments have helped Bihar’s agriculture sector chart steady growth. This has boosted farmers’ incomes, improved market access, and provided sustainable livelihoods to a large share of the population.

In 2022–23, the crop sector expanded by 6.7 per cent, fishing and aquaculture grew by 11.1 per cent, and livestock advanced by 2.7 per cent, the economic survey stated. Disbursements under the Kisan Credit Card scheme rose to ₹7,080.07 crore in 2023–24 from ₹3,204.51 crore in 2019–20. The Jaivik Corridor Yojana (Phase 2) nearly met its physical target for 2023–24. A total of 20,000 acres were distributed across 13 districts, with an allocation of ₹3,192.62 lakh. The share of agriculture in total power consumption increased to 17.6 per cent in 2023-24 from 4.3 per cent in 2019-20.

Challenges that remain Despite all the gains, Bihar’s farm sector still faces structural hurdles. The government procurement remains weak and the cold storage network is inadequate, leading to spoilage, especially in vegetables and fruits. A large share of produce still passes through unregulated mandis and middlemen, hurting price realisation. Without better infrastructure, market access, and financial inclusion, higher production alone can’t guarantee steady incomes. Promises made for 2025 elections With the 2025 elections scheduled to take place in October-November, all major parties are promising various schemes to further boost the agricultural economy. Their new pitch is if industry won’t come to Bihar, agriculture must fill the gap.