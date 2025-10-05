Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / New initiatives for Bihar Assembly polls to be replicated nationwide: CEC

New initiatives for Bihar Assembly polls to be replicated nationwide: CEC

He said the elections to the 243-member assembly will be completed before the expiry of its term on November 22

Gyanesh Kumar

"We have an ERO (Electoral Registration Officer) in each of the 243 constituencies. They were assisted by 90,207 BLOs in completing the SIR exercise, which has purified the voters' list after 22 years," he said. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Claiming that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) "purified" Bihar's voters' list after 22 years, CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday said many new initiatives were being undertaken for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, and these would be replicated across the country in due course.

Addressing a press conference in Patna before winding up his tour of the state, Kumar said these initiatives include a new SOP (standard operating procedure) to ensure that EPIC cards are delivered to voters within 15 days of registration and a mobile deposit facility at polling booths.

He said the elections to the 243-member assembly will be completed before the expiry of its term on November 22.

 

"We have an ERO (Electoral Registration Officer) in each of the 243 constituencies. They were assisted by 90,207 BLOs in completing the SIR exercise, which has purified the voters' list after 22 years," he said.

The last time an intensive revision of electoral rolls had taken place in the state was in 2003.

The CEC, who was accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sindhu and Vivek Joshi, held discussions with political parties and reviewed poll preparedness with officials during his two-day visit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

ECI reviews preparedness for Bihar polls, to hold press conference today

voting

BJP Bihar unit to start Sujhaav Yatra on Sunday to finalise poll manifesto

election, vote, voting, election 2024, lok sabha voting

BJP urges EC to verify identity of burqa-clad voters during Bihar polls

Dilip Jaiswal

Bihar BJP seeks single-phase polls, urges verification for burqa-clad women

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Political parties to hold talks with EC team in Patna on October 4

Topics : Bihar Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

India-W vs Pakistan-W Playing 11Stocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investWorld Teachers Day 2025OTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price Best FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon