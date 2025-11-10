Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: What are exit polls and how to read them

After the voting for second phase of Bihar Assembly elections concludes on November 11, all eyes will be on the exit polls, which be announced shortly after the polling ends.

While the election results are to be declared on November 14, exit polls claim to give an idea where the wind is blowing in the state. But what are exit polls? How are they conducted, and can we trust them?

Here’s a quick look at everything you need to know.

What are exit polls?

ALSO READ: Security tightened across Bihar for 2nd phase of Assembly polls on Tuesday Exit polls are surveys done right after people cast their votes. Voters are asked closed-ended questions, such as which party or candidate they voted for, as they leave the polling booth. These answers are then used to predict the possible result before the official counting day.

Who conducts exit polls? Several news channels and research agencies carry out exit polls. Some of the well-known ones include Axis My India, Today’s Chanakya, CSDS, C Voter, and Times Now. Each of them may show different results based on the number of interviews they have conducted and their methodology. When and where to watch exit polls Exit poll results for the Bihar Assembly elections will be shown after the final phase of voting ends. You can watch them on major TV news and YouTube channels. The 243-member Bihar assembly requires a simple majority of 122 seats to form the government.