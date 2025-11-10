Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Tejashwi asks EC why gender-wise voter turnout figures remain undisclosed

Tejashwi asks EC why gender-wise voter turnout figures remain undisclosed

Even after three days, the Election Commission has yet to disclose the female and male voter turnout: Tejashwi | (Photo:PTI)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 6:43 AM IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday sought clarification from the Election Commission on why it has not yet published the female and male voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election.

"It's been almost three days since the first phase of the elections. Yet, even after three days, the Election Commission has yet to disclose the female and male voter turnout," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

"Why are these figures being hidden? VVPAT slips were found scattered on the streets. CCTV cameras are being shut down. The Election Commission should clarify why this is not being disclosed," he added.

On Thursday, the first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully with a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, the highest-ever in the state's history in assembly polls.

The voting was held on 121 seats spread across 18 districts, and a total of 3.75 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polls.

The second phase of assembly polls will be held on November 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the people of Bihar are seeking change and expressed confidence that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will form the next government in the state.

Speaking to ANI in Nuapada, Yadav said, "Bihar and its people want change this time. The people of Bihar feel that Bihar will change only when the government changes. Mahagathbandhan candidate Tejashwi Yadav will build a new Bihar. We are fully confident that when the results come, Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister."

Meanwhile, Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav concluded his campaign for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections and said there would be a change of government in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Tej Pratap Yadav said, "The election campaign has been very intense. There will be a change.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Tejashwi YadavBihar Assembly Elections Bihar

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 6:38 AM IST

