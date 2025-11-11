Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 06:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bihar elections 2025 exit polls LIVE news: 67.14% voter turnout registered till 5:00 pm, says ECI
Bihar elections 2025 exit polls LIVE news: 67.14% voter turnout registered till 5:00 pm, says ECI

Bihar exit polls results 2025 LIVE updates: Exit poll results are expected to be released after 6:30 pm on Tuesday, once the second phase of voting concludes. Catch all the updates here

Bihar elections 2025 exit polls LIVE: The counting of votes for the polls will take place on November 14 (Photo: PTI)

Bihar exit polls LIVE updates: The second and final phase of the Assembly elections in Bihar concluded today (November 11, 2025). The first phase, held on November 6, saw an impressive 65 per cent voter turnout. According to the final electoral rolls, the state has 74.2 million registered voters, comprising 39.2 million men and 35 million women.
 
As the final round of polling concludes, focus will shift to exit poll projections, which are expected to be released after voting ends on Tuesday evening. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has enforced strict guidelines on the timing and publication of these polls to maintain fairness in the electoral process.
 
What are exit polls and why they matter?
Exit polls are post-voting surveys conducted among voters as they leave polling stations to gauge voting patterns and likely outcomes. While these polls often offer early indications of trends, experts warn that they are not always accurate and should be interpreted with caution.  Under Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, conducting or publishing exit polls before the completion of voting is strictly prohibited. The provision aims to prevent such surveys from influencing voter behaviour while polling is still in progress.
6:10 PM

67.14% voter turnout recorded till 5:00 pm in final phase of voting

 Bihar registered a voter turnout of 67.14 per cent till 5 PM on Tuesday in the second phase of the Assembly elections, according to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The highest voter turnout was recorded in Kishanganj district at 76.26 per cent, followed by 75.23 per cent in Katihar, 73.79 per cent in Purnia, 70.69 per cent in Supaul, 69.02 per cent in Purvi Champaran 68.91 per cent in Banka.
6:05 PM

Bihar elections 2025 LIVE: When will exit poll results be announced?

Exit poll results will be out only after 6:30 pm on Tuesday, once voting in the second phase ends. The Election Commission has imposed a similar embargo before, most recently during the Delhi Assembly elections.
5:46 PM

Bihar elections 2025: Where to watch exit poll projections

Leading polling agencies such as C Voter, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, and Today’s Chanakya are expected to release their exit poll projections on their official websites and social media platforms soon after voting concludes. Viewers can also follow real-time updates, analysis, and news reports on Business Standard.
First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

