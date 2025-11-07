Bihar does not want 'katta sarkar', return of 'jungle raj', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the Mahagathbandhan alliance, saying that the people of Bihar do not want the return of "jungle raj" and a "katta sarkar".

Addressing a rally in Aurangabad, PM Modi said those responsible for the so-called “jungle raj” are “teaching children to become gangsters” and would encourage crime and extortion if they returned to power.

"The jungle raj wallahs stand for everything that comes in the way of investments and employment generation. They must have tried to create mischief this time as well. But I commend the Election Commission for conducting orderly polls," he said.

PM Modi questions Mahagathbandhan manifesto The Prime Minister called the Mahagathbandhan manifesto a "bunch of lies", questioning why the Congress leaders never talk about it. PM Modi also claimed that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) gave Congress those seats it had never won in 35-40 years, adding that they stole the alliance's CM face at "gunpoint". PM Modi on phase one voting PM Modi's address came a day after Bihar's first phase of voting concluded on Thursday, which saw a 64.5 per cent voter turnout. Lauding the record voter turnout, PM Modi said, "Record-breaking turnout indicates women, farmers, youth decided to retain the NDA government in Bihar."

PM Modi applauds Nitish Kumar's 'good governance' Highlighting the work done by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, PM Modi said the people of Bihar have faith in the "track record of Modi and Nitish". "The voters of Bihar trust Narendra-Nitish's track record and support our strong intentions. It is confirmed from the first phase of the polls, 'phir ek baar NDA sarkar... Bihar mein phir se sushasan sarkar' (once again, an NDA government... a return of good governance in Bihar)," he said. PM Modi further said the NDA government in Bihar implemented the 'One Rank, One Pension' scheme, and transferred ₹1 trillion into the bank accounts of retired defence personnel.