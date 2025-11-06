The sun on November 6 shone on the enthusiastic voters of Bihar, some of whom even beat the sun to dress up in their best attire to reach the polling station on time and stay ahead in the queue. With all the shops and malls shuttered, the only group of people visible on the deserted streets of the capital, Patna, were near the polling booths.

Couples, old and new, came hand in hand, while others arrived in SUVs with their families. First-time voters were accompanied by family members, while a few chose to show up with friends. Everyone brimmed with hope and excitement, eager to choose their government.

elections, to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, commenced on Thursday, with the final results set to be declared by November 14. At the polling booth, Bihar Police, NCC cadets, and Border Security Force personnel stood ready along with several other election officials to help voters cast their votes smoothly. The, to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, commenced on Thursday, with the final results set to be declared by November 14. Voting with ease ALSO READ: Bihar elections voting phase I LIVE news: 53.77% voter turnout registered till 3 pm, says ECI Most of the voters said that voting was seamless, without any tense situations or overcrowding. Commenting on the arrangements, 75-year-old Ramjanam Singh said, “The facilities are really nice. People are not applying a one-size-fits-all approach. Authorities are treating voters according to their age and gender, and the elderly are being taken care of accordingly.”

Election Commission of India introduced 17 measures to simplify the election process, including having coloured photographs of candidates on EVMs, larger fonts on voter slips, better facilities for persons with disabilities and the elderly, and permission to carry mobile phones up to the outer area of polling stations. Theintroduced 17 measures to simplify the election process, including having coloured photographs of candidates on EVMs, larger fonts on voter slips, better facilities for persons with disabilities and the elderly, and permission to carry mobile phones up to the outer area of polling stations. First-time voter Priyanka, 27, who came along with her mother, said she was nervous at first, but the process was "very easy." She also confirmed that her candidate’s name was visible for seven seconds after voting. Evolving voting experience Several elderly voters who have been voting for decades reminisced about how elections have changed over time. Dr BM Choudhary, 82, a retired professor from MIT Muzaffarpur, who has conducted over 20 elections as a zonal officer, recalled, “Once, when I was conducting an election, a boy stole a rifle from a daroga (police officer), and there was huge chaos. But such things can’t happen today.”

People line up at a polling booth in Patna to cast their votes. (Photo: Rishika Agarwal) ALSO READ: Bihar elections 2025 updates: RJD supporters hurl slippers at Dy CM's car Mahendra Ram, 64, a retired principal of Bansihari High School who has also conducted over 35 elections, said, “Earlier, when we received our duty sheets, it felt like we were being sent to Kargil. The task was so arduous. But things have changed drastically. Earlier, getting one’s name registered was a huge task, but now people are even willing to help conduct the elections. Everything is happening smoothly.” Most voters agreed that the process has become much simpler with the introduction of EVMs. Asha Tiwari, 56, Principal of Green Field School, who voted at her own school, said that people have become more disciplined. Highlighting a major change, she said, “Elections are now being conducted more professionally, with people not loitering around or leaving the place dirty with gutka spits after voting.”

Women in Bihar and elections More women started lining up as the day progressed, many accompanied by their daughters or grandmothers. Chanchala, 41, said, “Elections have become extremely safe. Women’s participation is increasing rapidly. A lot of women are coming forward in different fields.” When asked whether her voting choice was influenced by family members, 50-year-old Neelam Devi said she voted according to her own choice and ideology, adding that she closely followed the candidates. Meanwhile, Ranjita Agarwal, 38, said she did not know much about the candidates but added, “I don’t believe in election propaganda. People often clean roads and remove garbage before elections, but I don’t believe in such things.”

Noting that most of the presiding officers at his booth were women, Mahendra Ram said, “Times have changed, and women are leading in every field. Earlier, women feared stepping out to vote, but now they are conducting elections. This shows how much women in the state have progressed. The progress of any state is not possible without its women.” Migration and lack of opportunity key concerns Increased migration from Bihar due to limited job and education opportunities remains a major concern. “Migration should stop, and industries should come to Bihar. Sadly, people from Bihar are mostly known for their labour. This identity should change,” said Ravi Kumar, 40, a businessman.