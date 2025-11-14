Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar election results 2025: Candidates with biggest winning margins

Bihar election results 2025: Candidates with biggest winning margins

Bihar Assembly elections result 2025: The NDA appears set to form the government in Bihar once again, with the alliance leading in more than 200 seats; the Mahagathbandhan is ahead in around 30 seats

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 7:23 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to form the government in Bihar once again, with the coalition leading in more than 200 seats. The opposition Mahagathbandhan is ahead in around 30 seats, according to the Election Commission data at 6 pm.
 
With most constituencies nearing the final rounds of counting, here is a look at the candidates who have won by the biggest margins.
 
1. Rama Nishad (Aurai)
 
BJP's Rama Nishad won the Aurai seat with a margin of 57,206 votes. After 29 rounds of counting, Rama Nishad received 104,085 votes, while Vikassheel Insaan Party candidate Bhogendra Sahni bagged 46,879 votes.
 
2. Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur)
 
BJP's Nitish Mishra emerged victorious in Jhanjharpur by a margin of 54,849 votes. After 28 rounds of counting, Mishra secured 107,958 votes. Communist Party of India’s Ram Narayan Yadav followed with 53,109 votes.
 
3. Hari Narayan Singh (Harnaut)
 
Janata Dal (United) candidate Hari Narayan Singh won the Harnaut constituency by 48,335 votes. After 30 rounds of counting, he secured 106,954 votes. Congress candidate Arun Kumar finished behind him with 58,619 votes.
 
4. Sujeet Kumar (Rajnagar)
 
BJP's Sujeet Kumar claimed victory in Rajnagar with a margin of 42,185 votes. After 29 rounds of counting, Sujeet Kumar received 108,362 votes, while Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Bishnu Deo Mochi got 66,177 votes. 
 
5. Anant Kumar Singh (Mokama)
 
JD(U)'s Anant Kumar Singh, who contested the election from jail, has won the Mokama seat by 28,206 votes. Singh was arrested on November 2 in the case related to the murder of Dularchand Yadav, a Jan Suraaj Party supporter killed during a rally in Mokama on October 30. 
 
This win is Singh’s sixth consecutive victory from the constituency. Before joining the JD(U), he contested elections as an Independent candidate.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

As NDA returns to power in Bihar, all eyes turn to its farm promises

Nitish Kumar to continue as Bihar CM? JD(U)'s deleted X post sparks buzz

Congress' dismal outing in Bihar polls: Tracing party's past performances

Akhilesh Yadav blames SIR after Mahagathbandhan rout in Bihar elections

Mokama Assembly election results 2025: Anant Singh wins by 28,206 votes

Topics :Nitish KumarBihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Bihar Assembly Elections BJPrjdBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story