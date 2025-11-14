Bihar election results 2025: Candidates with biggest winning margins

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to form the government in Bihar once again, with the coalition leading in more than 200 seats. The opposition Mahagathbandhan is ahead in around 30 seats, according to the Election Commission data at 6 pm.

With most constituencies nearing the final rounds of counting, here is a look at the candidates who have won by the biggest margins.

1. Rama Nishad (Aurai)

BJP's Rama Nishad won the Aurai seat with a margin of 57,206 votes. After 29 rounds of counting, Rama Nishad received 104,085 votes, while Vikassheel Insaan Party candidate Bhogendra Sahni bagged 46,879 votes.

2. Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur) BJP's Nitish Mishra emerged victorious in Jhanjharpur by a margin of 54,849 votes. After 28 rounds of counting, Mishra secured 107,958 votes. Communist Party of India's Ram Narayan Yadav followed with 53,109 votes. 3. Hari Narayan Singh (Harnaut) Janata Dal (United) candidate Hari Narayan Singh won the Harnaut constituency by 48,335 votes. After 30 rounds of counting, he secured 106,954 votes. Congress candidate Arun Kumar finished behind him with 58,619 votes. 4. Sujeet Kumar (Rajnagar) BJP's Sujeet Kumar claimed victory in Rajnagar with a margin of 42,185 votes. After 29 rounds of counting, Sujeet Kumar received 108,362 votes, while Rashtriya Janata Dal's Bishnu Deo Mochi got 66,177 votes.