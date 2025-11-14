Friday, November 14, 2025 | 07:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bihar Assembly elections results 2025: Top losing candidates and parties

Bihar Assembly elections results 2025: Top losing candidates and parties

Bihar elections results: The turnout in the first phase was recorded at 65.08 per cent, while in the second phase, 68.76 per cent of voters went to the polls

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party emerged as one of the biggest losers, failing to win a single seat, echoing the bleak projections made by exit polls. (Photo: PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections witnessed several close contests, while a few candidates lost by huge margins. According to data by the Election Commission at 6 pm, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was cruising to a landslide victory, winning 85 seats and leading on 117 seats. Meanwhile, the opposition Mahagathbandhan had won only 10 seats till the same time.

Top losing candidates

According to Election Commission data, these are the top five biggest margins of defeats:
  • Digha: CPI(ML) Liberation candidate Divya Gautam suffered the heaviest defeat, losing to BJP’s Sanjiv Chaurasia by 59,079 votes.
  • Sugauli: Janshakti Janta Dal candidate Shyam Kishor Chaudhary lost to LJP (Ram Vilas)’s Rajesh Kumar by 58,191 votes.
  • Aurai: Vikassheel Insaan Party candidate Bhogendra Sahni lost to BJP’s Rama Nishad by 57,206 votes.
  • Rajgir: CPI(ML)’s Bishwanath Chaudhary lost to JD(U)’s Kaushal Kishore by 55,428 votes.
  • Jhanjharpur: CPI candidate Ram Narayan Yadav was defeated by BJP’s Nitish Mishra by a margin of 54,849 votes.

Top losing parties

Jan Suraaj Party: Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, making its electoral debut, emerged as one of the biggest losers, failing to win a single seat, echoing the bleak projections made by exit polls. 
 
 
Congress: At 6 pm, the Congress' winning tally stood at 1 and the party was leading on five seats. The party contested on 61 seats this time as per the Mahagathbandhan seat-sharing pact. In the 2020 Assembly elections, the Congress won 19 seats with a 9.6 per cent vote share.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD): Tejashwi Yadav–led RJD also performed below expectations, securing 7 seats and leading in 18 as of 6 pm. This is a sharp decline from 2020, when the RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats.

Bihar Assembly elections 2025

Held in two phases on November 6 and 11, the state recorded a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent, the highest since 1951.
 
The turnout in the first phase was recorded at 65.08 per cent, while in the second phase, 68.76 per cent of voters went to the polls. The overall turnout has increased by 9.62 percentage points compared to the 2020 Assembly elections, when it stood at 57.29 per cent. 
 
The counting process for the Bihar Assembly elections started at 8 am today. According to the directions from the Election Commission of India, postal ballot counting began first, followed by the counting of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

