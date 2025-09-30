EC to release final voter list of Bihar today; poll schedule likely soon

The Election Commission (EC) will publish the final electoral roll of Bihar on Tuesday, with the poll body expected to follow up with the election schedule next week.

The roll has been prepared after the recently concluded Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state.

What is the SIR exercise?

The SIR exercise is a more rigorous update of electoral rolls, aimed at including new or eligible voters and removing ineligible entries such as deceased or relocated voters. It also targets duplicate records caused by migration and urbanisation.

According to ET Now, Bihar’s SIR exercise was the first in more than two decades, with draft rolls published on August 1, 2025.

Why was SIR conducted in Bihar? The ECI said Bihar was chosen because of significant discrepancies in voter rolls and the upcoming Assembly elections. The poll body clarified that the SIR is part of a nationwide phased initiative, not limited to Bihar. Opposition concerns The revision drew political criticism. In July, Congress leaders staged protests, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanding transparency: “All political parties should have access to the data provided by the Election Commission of India, so why has it not been provided?” The ECI’s July 23 data showed 5.6 million deletions from Bihar’s rolls — including two million deceased voters, 2.8 million who had permanently moved, 700,000 registered in multiple locations, and 100,000 uncontactable voters.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the ECI of acting at the behest of the BJP: “The names of many voters are being continuously removed… This is a conspiracy by the BJP, and the BJP is getting its work done by using the Election Commission as a front,” ANI reported. When will the poll schedule be announced? According to PTI, ECI officials will visit Patna on October 4–5 to assess preparations. The first phase of polling is likely to take place after the Chhath festival in late October. A briefing for general, police, and expenditure observers is set for October 3. The term of the 243-member Bihar Assembly ends on November 22.