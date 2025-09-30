Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / EC to release final voter list of Bihar today; poll schedule likely soon

EC to release final voter list of Bihar today; poll schedule likely soon

The final electoral roll will be published after Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with the election schedule expected next week and polls likely post-Chhath

ECI, election commission of india, election commission
According to PTI, ECI officials will visit Patna on October 4–5 to assess preparations. The first phase of polling is likely to take place after the Chhath festival in late October.
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 2:15 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Election Commission (EC) will publish the final electoral roll of Bihar on Tuesday, with the poll body expected to follow up with the election schedule next week.
 
The roll has been prepared after the recently concluded Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state.
 

What is the SIR exercise?

 
The SIR exercise is a more rigorous update of electoral rolls, aimed at including new or eligible voters and removing ineligible entries such as deceased or relocated voters. It also targets duplicate records caused by migration and urbanisation.
 
According to ET Now, Bihar’s SIR exercise was the first in more than two decades, with draft rolls published on August 1, 2025.
 

Why was SIR conducted in Bihar?

 
The ECI said Bihar was chosen because of significant discrepancies in voter rolls and the upcoming Assembly elections. The poll body clarified that the SIR is part of a nationwide phased initiative, not limited to Bihar.
 

Opposition concerns

The revision drew political criticism. In July, Congress leaders staged protests, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanding transparency: “All political parties should have access to the data provided by the Election Commission of India, so why has it not been provided?”
 
The ECI’s July 23 data showed 5.6 million deletions from Bihar’s rolls — including two million deceased voters, 2.8 million who had permanently moved, 700,000 registered in multiple locations, and 100,000 uncontactable voters.
 
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the ECI of acting at the behest of the BJP: “The names of many voters are being continuously removed… This is a conspiracy by the BJP, and the BJP is getting its work done by using the Election Commission as a front,” ANI reported.
 

When will the poll schedule be announced?

 
According to PTI, ECI officials will visit Patna on October 4–5 to assess preparations. The first phase of polling is likely to take place after the Chhath festival in late October.
 
A briefing for general, police, and expenditure observers is set for October 3. The term of the 243-member Bihar Assembly ends on November 22.
 
The last Assembly elections in Bihar were held in 2020 in three phases under Covid-19 restrictions.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EC to deploy 470 observers for upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, bypolls

BJP appoints 'special 45' leaders for Bihar Assembly election battle

PM doing 'vote revdi' with 'vote chori', says Cong on Bihar women aid

Tejashwi pledges ₹2,500 aid to women under new scheme if RJD wins in Bihar

Prashant Kishor's casteist slur on TV: How law deals with such remarks

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaBihar Elections 2025Bihar Election 2025 NewsBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story