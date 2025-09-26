₹10,000 direct transfer for 7.5 mn women as PM Modi launches Bihar scheme

Bihar's women must ensure RJD, allies never return to power: PM Modi

Critiquing the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its allies, PM Modi asked the women in the state to ensure that RJD and its allies never return to power. He added that the women have suffered immensely. "Women of Bihar suffered a lot under the RJD rule... There were no roads, law and order was pathetic... but now women feel safe and secure under the Nitish Kumar government as the rule of law prevails. Hence, they must ensure that RJD and its allies never return to power", he said.

He further said, "I was thinking about two things. Firstly, Nitish Kumar's government took this significant step for women in Bihar. Her dreams take flight when a woman undertakes self-employment. This raises their dignity in society. Secondly, if 11 years ago we had not taken the Jan Dhan resolution and not opened 30 crore bank accounts, today, would we be able to transfer the amount in your bank accounts today? This was not possible."