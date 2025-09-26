₹10,000 direct transfer for 7.5 mn women as PM Modi launches Bihar scheme

The ₹7,500-crore scheme is an initiative of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar and is aimed at promoting women’s empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities, news agency PTI reported.
The launch of Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana comes ahead of the Assembly elections. PM Modi launched the scheme virtually. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other ministers also joined it through video conference from Patna.
After launching the scheme, PM Modi said that the Centre and the Bihar government are working for the service, prosperity and self-respect of women. He added, "A brother is happy when his sister is healthy, happy, and her family is financially strong. Today, your brothers Narendra and Nitish are working for your seva, samriddi and swabhiman (service, prosperity and self-respect). With the help of the scheme, my sisters in Bihar can open utensils, cosmetics, toys and stationery shops and can take part in animal husbandry."
He further said, "I was thinking about two things. Firstly, Nitish Kumar's government took this significant step for women in Bihar. Her dreams take flight when a woman undertakes self-employment. This raises their dignity in society. Secondly, if 11 years ago we had not taken the Jan Dhan resolution and not opened 30 crore bank accounts, today, would we be able to transfer the amount in your bank accounts today? This was not possible."
Bihar's women must ensure RJD, allies never return to power: PM Modi
Critiquing the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its allies, PM Modi asked the women in the state to ensure that RJD and its allies never return to power. He added that the women have suffered immensely. "Women of Bihar suffered a lot under the RJD rule... There were no roads, law and order was pathetic... but now women feel safe and secure under the Nitish Kumar government as the rule of law prevails. Hence, they must ensure that RJD and its allies never return to power", he said.
Details of Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana
Citing a senior official, the report said, “Under the scheme, financial assistance will be provided to one woman from each family, for livelihood activities of their choice, fostering economic independence and social empowerment.”
Each beneficiary will receive an initial transfer of ₹10,000 via direct benefit transfer (DBT), with the possibility of additional financial support of up to ₹2 lakh in subsequent phases, the official added.
According to the release, the scheme will provide financial assistance to one woman from each family in the state, enabling them to start employment or livelihood activities of their choice, thereby fostering economic independence and social empowerment.
Further, the scheme will be community-driven, in which, along with financial support, community resource persons connected to Self Help Groups (SHGs) will provide training to support them. To support the sale of their produce, Gramin Haat-Bazaars will be further developed in Bihar.
The launch of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana will feature a statewide programme across multiple administrative levels in the state — district, block, cluster, and village — with over 10 million women witnessing the programme, it added.
In a post on X, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary wrote, “A historic day for the daughters and sisters of Bihar. PM Narendra Modi Ji will transfer a total amount of ₹7,500 crore, ₹10,000 each to 75 lakh women beneficiaries of Bihar under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana through video conferencing.” [sic]
He further added, “This will not only provide financial assistance to women for self-employment but will also prove to be a strong step towards making them self-reliant and empowered.”
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.