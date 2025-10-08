Bihar elections 2025: Key parties, issues, and electoral shifts explained

Bihar is all set to go to polls on November 6 and 11, with the results scheduled to be announced on November 14. The upcoming Bihar assembly elections mark another crucial chapter in the state’s political history, coming nearly two decades after the 2005 polls that reshaped Bihar’s political landscape and broke Lalu Yadav’s RJD’s dominance. Over the years, Bihar’s elections have swung between promises of development, governance, and welfare schemes, and traditional caste-based mobilisations, with parties like Janata Dal (United [JD(U)]), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and BJP dominating the scene, and communist and other regional parties playing key roles in alliances.

How 2005 shifted Bihar from identity to development politics ALSO READ: Liquor ban to land ceilings: Bihar's reform story resurfaces before polls The October–November 2005 assembly polls broke the long hold of the RJD era that had dominated the 1990s and early 2000s. JD(U) emerged the largest party with 88 seats and formed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, promising better law and order and governance after years of perceived misrule. After 2005, the dominant political narrative in Bihar shifted from identity-first mobilisations to an emphasis on governance and development. Nitish Kumar repeatedly framed his agenda around roads, electricity, schools, and curbs on crime. Policies such as girls’ bicycle schemes, improvements in road and administrative outreach, and a visible campaign on law and order became central to JD(U)’s pitch.

Though caste-identity politics remained present, it became layered with a development-oriented agenda, making governance and development the electoral centrepieces. What key welfare schemes shaped JD(U)’s electoral pitch? Some of the notable schemes introduced during this period include: Mukhyamantri Cycle Yojana (2006) : Provided free bicycles to school-going girls to reduce dropout rates and promote education, especially in Class 9.

: Provided free bicycles to school-going girls to reduce dropout rates and promote education, especially in Class 9. Uniform Scheme (2007): Offered annual financial support for school uniforms to students across grades, creating incentives for continued attendance. These initiatives played a pivotal role in JD(U)’s success in the 2010 elections, where the alliance won 206 seats out of 243. ALSO READ: Bihar elections 2025: How the 2000 Jharkhand split reshaped Bihar's economy These initiatives played a pivotal role in JD(U)’s success in the 2010 elections, where the alliance won 206 seats out of 243.

How the 2015 Mahagathbandhan shifted alliances again The 2015 election overturned the earlier narrative. JD(U), RJD and Congress, earlier rivals, joined to form the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) against the NDA. The alliance performed strongly, securing 178 seats. RJD emerged as the single largest party with 80 seats, while JD(U) won 71 and Congress 27, denying BJP and its allies the majority and briefly returning Nitish Kumar as chief minister. The alliance’s success was attributed to the consolidation of Muslim and Yadav votes, which had traditionally supported RJD. Nitish Kumar’s return to the Grand Alliance was seen as a strategic move to counter BJP’s rising influence. The campaign focused on development and good governance but also revived calls for social justice and caste representation.

What changed in 2020: A tight contest and job crisis By 2020, Bihar politics had returned to complex multi-party alignments. With Nitish Kumar back in the NDA fold, the JD(U)–BJP alliance retained power with 125 seats. The Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats, with both blocs securing nearly equal vote shares, highlighting a polarised electorate. ALSO READ: Bihar seat-sharing talks gather pace: BJP reaches out to Chirag, allies Jobs and migration dominated the campaign, especially after the Covid-19 lockdown brought thousands of migrants back to Bihar. Anger grew over lack of employment and the government’s pandemic and flood responses. After 15 years in power, Nitish Kumar faced significant anti-incumbency sentiment.

How have Left and communist parties fared since 2005? Mainstream communist parties, including CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(ML)L, have remained small but locally significant players. CPI(ML)L has built a base among extremely backward castes and land-poor communities in rural pockets. While they have not regained past prominence, they have played important roles in anti-NDA coalitions and local contest dynamics. Who are the key players and what do they stand for? Three parties have dominated outcomes since 2005: JD(U), RJD and BJP, with Congress and regional outfits influencing outcomes through alliances. Nitish Kumar (JD(U)) : Built an image of a development-focused leader with frequent alliance shifts between BJP and the Grand Alliance.

: Built an image of a development-focused leader with frequent alliance shifts between BJP and the Grand Alliance. Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) : RJD maintained its core Yadav-Muslim base; Tejashwi rose to lead the party post-2015.

: RJD maintained its core Yadav-Muslim base; Tejashwi rose to lead the party post-2015. BJP : Strengthened its appeal in urban and rural Bihar by blending welfare promises with a Hindutva-led national narrative.

: Strengthened its appeal in urban and rural Bihar by blending welfare promises with a Hindutva-led national narrative. Congress and smaller players (LJP, VIP, RLSP, etc.): Played tactical roles in seat-sharing and coalition arithmetic. How voter priorities have layered rather than replaced over time Bihar’s voter concerns have evolved rather than been replaced. In 2005, the top demands were law and order and essential services. Over the years, infrastructure, education, and targeted welfare gained ground.