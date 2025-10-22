'All is well': Ashok Gehlot as INDIA braces for 'friendly fights' in Bihar

Gehlot, who is the Congress' election in-charge in Bihar, was in Patna on Wednesday, reportedly to resolve the issue of "friendly fights" over eight Assembly seats where both the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have fielded their candidates. The seats in question are: Narkatiaganj, Vaishali, Rajapakar, Rosera, Bachhwara, Kahalgaon, Biharsharif, and Sikandara.

"All is well with the INDIA bloc. Whatever is being reported by a section of the media is not correct. A friendly contest between alliance partners on five to seven seats in the assembly polls should not be interpreted otherwise," Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.