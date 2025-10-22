Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / 'All is well': Ashok Gehlot as INDIA braces for 'friendly fights' in Bihar

'All is well': Ashok Gehlot as INDIA braces for 'friendly fights' in Bihar

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot was in Patna, reportedly to resolve the issue of 'friendly fight' over eight Assembly seats where both the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal have fielded their candidates

Ashok Gehlot
CCongress leader Ashok Gehlot said that a press conference will be held on Thursday to update the media about the current situation..(Photo:PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 3:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Days ahead of Bihar polls, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said "all is well" within the INDIA bloc, brushing aside reports of discord in the Opposition alliance over seat-sharing. 
Gehlot, who is the Congress' election in-charge in Bihar, was in Patna on Wednesday, reportedly to resolve the issue of "friendly fights" over eight Assembly seats where both the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have fielded their candidates. The seats in question are: Narkatiaganj, Vaishali, Rajapakar, Rosera, Bachhwara, Kahalgaon, Biharsharif, and Sikandara.
 
"All is well with the INDIA bloc. Whatever is being reported by a section of the media is not correct. A friendly contest between alliance partners on five to seven seats in the assembly polls should not be interpreted otherwise," Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
 

Mahagathbandhan seat-sharing tussle

The RJD has declared candidates for 143 seats, followed by the Congress for 61 seats, nine fewer than it did five years ago. The CPI (ML) has fielded 20 candidates, the Mukesh Sahani-led Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) has announced 15, the Indian Inclusive Party has put forward three, and the CPI and CPI (M) have nominated nine and four candidates, respectively.
 
Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which leads the INDIA bloc government in neighbouring Jharkhand, withdrew from fielding its candidates for the Bihar Assembly polls on Tuesday. A JMM spokesperson said his party made every possible effort to be part of the alliance but failed, leaving its leadership, including Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, upset with the RJD for refusing to accommodate its interests.
 
The Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prashant Kishor alleges BJP forced three Jan Suraaj candidates to withdraw

Bihar Assembly polls: Congress names 7 more candidates, total reaches 61

Bihar polls: BJP accuses Mahagathbandhan of 'selling tickets for money'

RJD unveils 143 candidates for Bihar polls, fields Tejashwi from Raghopur

From Lalu to Nitish: Tracing Bihar's politics through caste equation

Topics :Ashok GehlotBihar Elections 2025Bihar Assembly Elections CongressrjdBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story