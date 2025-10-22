Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday promised to provide one government job per family within 20 months if his party forms the government in Bihar.

Addressing the media in Patna, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly said that contractual and community workers across the state, including the Jeevika Didis, would be made permanent and offered higher pay and benefits.

"Once we form our government, Jeevika CM (Community Mobilisers) Didis will be made permanent and a salary of ₹30,000 per month will be given to them. The interest on the loans taken by Jeevika Didis will be waived off. For the next two years, Jeevika Didis will be given interest-free credit. Jeevika Didis will also be given an additional ₹2,000 allowance. All Jeevika Didis will get insurance worth ₹5 lakh," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Also Read | From Lalu to Nitish: Tracing Bihar's politics through caste equation "We have already announced the BETI and MAA Yojana. B for Benefit, E for Education, T for Training and I for Income. This means that from the moment our daughters are born, a separate program will be run for them until they earn income. We will also implement the MAA Yojana. M for Makaan, A for 'Ann' (food) and A for 'Aamdani' income... What Bihar needs now is economic justice," he added. The RJD leader pledged to regularise all constitutional employees working in the state. “We will give them the status of permanent government staffers,” he said, adding that Bihar’s governance model needs economic justice, not temporary solutions.