Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party unveils 51 candidates

Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party unveils 51 candidates

The Jan Suraaj Party, led by political strategist Prashant Kishor, has announced its first list of 51 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, featuring academics, artists, and retired officials

Prashant Kishore, Prashant
Jan Suraaj president Udai Singh said that Prashant Kishor will launch the party’s election campaign from Raghopur on October 11. (Photo;PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:07 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
Bihar elections 2025: Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) on Thursday announced its first list of 51 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, becoming the first political party to do so.
 
The list includes academics, social workers, lawyers, and retired officers, among others.
 

Notable names on the list

Some known faces include mathematician K C Sinha, who has authored more than 70 textbooks, Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Ranjan Pandey, and former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Rambali Chandravanshi.
 
Sinha will contest from Kumhrar (Patna), Pandey from Kargahar, and Chandravanshi from Kurtha. According to The Indian Express, Chandravanshi, a member of the Extremely Backward Class (EBC), has been conducting community outreach programmes under the JSP banner. 
 

‘Kishor may contest from Raghopur’

Party president Udai Singh told reporters in Patna that the JSP would release another list soon.
 
“If you find Kishor Ji’s name on the list, then he will be contesting. It’s quite clear. Kishor Ji will launch the party’s election campaign from Raghopur on October 11,” Singh said.
 
The Raghopur seat has been held by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav since 2015. 
 

Caste and community representation

Singh said the 51 candidates include 11 from backward classes, 17 from EBCs, nine from minority communities, and the rest from the general category.
 
Among the candidates is Priti Kinnar, a transgender contestant from the Bhorey (SC) seat in Gopalganj. The list also includes Dr Lal Bbau Prasad (Dhaka), Dr Amit Kumar Das (Muzaffarpur), and R K Mishra, a retired Director General of Home Guards, who will contest from Darbhanga.
 

Other candidates

  • Y V Giri – Manjhi
  • Dr Shashi Shekhar Sinha – Gopalganj
  • Drig Narain Nishad – Valmiki Nagar
  • Sunil Kumar – Lauriya
  • Awadhesh Ram – Harsidhi (SC)
  • Usha Kiran – Sursand
  • Vijay Kumar Sah – Runnisaidpur
  • Mhd Parvej Alam – Benipatti
  • Ram Parvesh Kumar Yadav – Nirmali
  • Raghib Bablu – Sikti
  • Abu Affan Farooque – Kochadhaman
  • Afroz Alam – Amour
  • Md Shahnawaz Alam – Baisi
  • Kunal Nishad – Pranpur
  • Kishor Kumar – Saharsa
 

Bihar elections 2025

 
The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar elections 2025: Key parties, issues, and electoral shifts explained

Bihar elections 2025: How the 2000 Jharkhand split reshaped Bihar's economy

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Check phase-wise constituency list here

Bihar election dates announced: Polling on Nov 6, 11, result on Nov 14

Inside Bihar's silent agricultural revolution: What has changed, and how

Topics :Prashant KishorBihar Elections 2025Bihar Assembly Elections Tejashwi YadavBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story