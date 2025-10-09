Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party unveils 51 candidates

The list includes academics, social workers, lawyers, and retired officers, among others.

Some known faces include mathematician K C Sinha, who has authored more than 70 textbooks, Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Ranjan Pandey, and former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Rambali Chandravanshi.

Sinha will contest from Kumhrar (Patna), Pandey from Kargahar, and Chandravanshi from Kurtha. According to The Indian Express, Chandravanshi, a member of the Extremely Backward Class (EBC), has been conducting community outreach programmes under the JSP banner.

‘Kishor may contest from Raghopur’

Party president Udai Singh told reporters in Patna that the JSP would release another list soon.

“If you find Kishor Ji’s name on the list, then he will be contesting. It’s quite clear. Kishor Ji will launch the party’s election campaign from Raghopur on October 11,” Singh said.

The Raghopur seat has been held by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav since 2015.

Caste and community representation

Singh said the 51 candidates include 11 from backward classes, 17 from EBCs, nine from minority communities, and the rest from the general category.