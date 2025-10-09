Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 01:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar Congress finalises poll seats, candidates to be announced soon

Bihar Congress finalises poll seats, candidates to be announced soon

Party state chief said the Congress central election committee has also approved the list of candidates, and a formal announcement will be made 'in a day or two'

Rajesh Kumar

Rakesh Kumar refused to divulge further details, saying 'we are to accommodate some new entrants in the INDIA bloc' | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar on Thursday claimed that the party has finalised the seats it will be contesting in the upcoming assembly polls and claimed that consent has been received from "alliance partners".

Talking to reporters here upon his return from Delhi, Kumar said the Congress central election committee has also approved the list of candidates, and a formal announcement will be made "in a day or two."  "Decks have been cleared. We had identified the seats after talks with alliance partners. The names of candidates we proposed have been approved by the central election committee", the BPCC chief said.

 

He, however, refused to divulge further details, saying "we are to accommodate some new entrants in the INDIA bloc. The process is in the final stages. In a day or two, we will be through and come up with a formal announcement".

The INDIA bloc in Bihar is helmed by the RJD and includes three Left parties CPI(ML) Liberation, CPI and CPI(M), all of which had contested the last assembly polls together.

Former state minister Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), which joined the opposition coalition during last year's Lok Sabha elections, is also part of the bloc, in addition to the Congress.

The alliance is also expected to bring on board Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's JMM and the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) headed by former Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.

In the 2020 polls, the Congress had contested 70 of the 243 seats in the state assembly, winning 19 of these. Leaders like AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru have been indicating that "sacrifices" may be made this time to accommodate newer allies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Congress Indian National Congress

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

