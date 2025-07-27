Bihar electoral roll: EC receives enumeration forms from 91.69% of voters

As the month-long first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral roll has concluded, the Election Commission (EC) said on Sunday that enumeration forms from 7.24 crore or 91.69 per cent voters of the state have been received.

The poll panel also said 36 lakh people were found to have either permanently shifted from their previous addresses or were not found. It pointed out that seven lakh Bihar voters were found to have enrolled themselves at multiple places.

The first phase of the SIR related to distributing and receiving back enumeration forms ended on Friday (July 25).