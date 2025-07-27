Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar electoral roll: EC receives enumeration forms from 91.69% of voters

Bihar electoral roll: EC receives enumeration forms from 91.69% of voters

The poll panel also said 36 lakh people were found to have either permanently shifted from their previous addresses or were not found

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting
The poll watchdog said the exact status of these voters will be known after a scrutiny of these forms by August 1. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 7:45 PM IST
As the month-long first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral roll has concluded, the Election Commission (EC) said on Sunday that enumeration forms from 7.24 crore or 91.69 per cent voters of the state have been received.

The poll panel also said 36 lakh people were found to have either permanently shifted from their previous addresses or were not found. It pointed out that seven lakh Bihar voters were found to have enrolled themselves at multiple places.

The first phase of the SIR related to distributing and receiving back enumeration forms ended on Friday (July 25). 

The EC said booth-level officers did not find these electors or get back their enumeration forms because they have either become voters in other states or Union territories, or were not found in existence, or did not submit the forms till July 25.

Another reason was that they were not willing to register themselves as voters for some reason or the other.

The poll watchdog said the exact status of these voters will be known after a scrutiny of these forms by August 1.

"However, genuine electors can still be added back in electoral rolls during the Claims and Objection period from August 1 to September 1. The name of the electors found enrolled at multiple places in electoral rolls will be retained only at one place," the EC said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :BiharElection Commission

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

