Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar minister slaps legal notice on Prashant Kishor over land deal remarks

Bihar minister slaps legal notice on Prashant Kishor over land deal remarks

At a press conference on September 19, Kishor accused Choudhary of involvement in an irregular land deal worth ₹200 crore

Prashant Kishore, Prashant
File Photo: Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor during his 'Bihar Badlav Yatra', in Kaimur, Bihar, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary on Tuesday served a legal notice to Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, demanding an “unconditional apology” for alleged defamatory remarks or face a ₹100 crore civil suit for damages.
 
At a press conference on September 19, Kishor accused Choudhary of involvement in an irregular land deal worth ₹200 crore.
 
The poll strategist-turned-politician alleged that Choudhary, along with his wife, daughter Shambhavi, and sister-in-law Anita Kunal, purchased land valued at ₹200 crore in the name of an organisation called Manav Vaibhav Vikas Trust, which is linked to Shambhavi’s in-laws.
 
Choudhary, the minister for Bihar’s Rural Works Department, is a close aide of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and a national general secretary of the ruling Janata Dal (United).
 
In the notice, Choudhary’s lawyer Kumar Anjaneya Shanu said Kishor must “either provide proof to support your allegations or issue a written and oral unconditional apology publicly in a press conference.”
 
The move comes barely three months after Choudhary filed a defamation case against Kishor, who had accused him of bribing Union minister Chirag Paswan to secure a ticket for his daughter Shambhavi, now the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP from Samastipur.
 
In the seven-page notice, Shanu reminded Kishor of the earlier case, remarking: “Instead of course correction, you have attacked my client with a new set of wild, frivolous and defamatory allegations.”
 
Notably, Kishor was JD(U)’s national vice-president before being expelled from the party for allegedly running a “motivated campaign” against Choudhary.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

No stops to the sops: A look at promises and more ahead of Bihar polls

Nitish Kumar announces ₹25,000 allowance for 'vikas mitras' to buy tabs

Bihar govt to provide Rs 1,000 monthly aid to unemployed graduates: CM

Bihar polls: CM Nitish announces interest-free education loans for students

Will scrap SIR if illegality found in methodology, says Supreme Court

Topics :Prashant KishorBihar Elections 2025Bihar Election 2025 NewsAshok Choudharydefamation

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story