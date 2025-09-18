Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar govt to provide Rs 1,000 monthly aid to unemployed graduates: CM

Bihar govt to provide Rs 1,000 monthly aid to unemployed graduates: CM

Earlier, this scheme was applicable for unemployed youths who had passed their intermediate exams only

Nitish Kumar, Nitish
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:45 AM IST
The Bihar government will provide financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to unemployed youths who have graduate degrees for a period of two years under 'Mukhyamantri Nishchay Swayam Sahayta Bhatta Yojana', Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Thursday.

Earlier, this scheme was applicable for unemployed youths who had passed their intermediate exams only.

Kumar, in a post on X, said, "I am pleased to inform that under the state government's seven resolves programme, the previously operated 'Mukhyamantri Nishchay Swayam Sahayta Bhatta Yojana' has now been expanded. Under this, the benefit of the Self-Help Allowance Scheme, which was previously being provided to intermediate-passed youth, has now been extended to unemployed graduate youth who have passed in arts, science, and commerce.

"Graduate-passed youth in the 20-25 age group who are not pursuing any studies anywhere, are striving for jobs/employment, do not have any self-employment, or have not obtained government, private, or non-government employment, will also be paid the Chief Minister's Resolves Self-Help Allowance at the rate of Rs 1,000 per month for a maximum of two years."  Assembly elections in Bihar are due later this year.

"I hope that the youth will use this assistance allowance to obtain necessary training and prepare for competitive examinations so that their future can be secured", the CM wrote.

Since the formation of the new government in November 2005, providing government jobs and employment to more and more youth and empowering and enabling them has been our top priority, he said.

"You are aware that a target has been set to provide government jobs and employment to one crore youth in the next five years. In the coming days, a large number of new jobs and employment opportunities will be created in the government and private sectors. To achieve this set target, youth are being provided skill development training so that they can obtain jobs/employment", wrote the CM.

The objective of this initiative of the state government is that the youth of the state get maximum employment opportunities. The educated youth here become self-reliant, skilled, and employment-oriented and can make an important contribution to the development of the country and the state, said the CM.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Nitish KumarBihar Elections 2025Bihar Election 2025 NewsBiharBihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

