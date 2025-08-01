Nitish Kumar doubles pay for school, health workers ahead of Bihar polls

With the Bihar Assembly elections just months away, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced a hike in the honorarium for key support staff in government schools, including cooks, night watchmen, and physical education and health instructors.

In a post on X, Kumar said the honorarium for cooks under the mid-day meal scheme has been doubled to ₹3,300 per month, up from ₹1,650. Night watchmen will now receive ₹10,000 per month, and physical education and health instructors will get ₹16,000, both doubling their previous remuneration. Additionally, the annual salary increment for instructors has been increased from ₹200 to ₹400.

“Cooks, night watchmen, and physical education and health instructors have played an important role in strengthening the education system in the state. This increase will not only ensure greater dignity but also boost their morale,” the Bihar chief minister said. Health worker incentives tripled in Bihar This announcement follows a series of recent measures aimed at key worker groups across sectors. On Wednesday, the Nitish Kumar -led state government declared a rise in incentives for Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and Mamta workers in the healthcare sector. ASHA workers will now receive ₹3,000 per month , triple the earlier amount, while Mamta workers will be paid ₹600 per delivery, up from ₹300.

“These frontline health workers have played a pivotal role in strengthening healthcare delivery in rural Bihar,” Kumar said in another post on social media earlier this week, highlighting their contributions under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM). Development push of Janata Dal (United) These welfare announcements come amid pre-election activity. The Janata Dal (United) has already begun speaking on development schemes and successes since Nitish Kumar’s government was first formed in 2005. “In 2005, the total education budget stood at ₹4,366 crore. Today, it has risen to ₹77,690 crore,” Kumar said, citing improvements including large-scale teacher appointments, construction of new school buildings, and expanded infrastructure.

₹882 cr Janki Mandir plan, key projects unveiled On Sunday, the chief minister also launched development projects worth ₹650 crore in Madhubani district and inspected the proposed redevelopment site of the historic Janki Mandir at Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi — believed to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita. The redevelopment of Janki Mandir, with a budget of over ₹882 crore, is expected to begin on August 8, with the foundation stone to be laid by the chief minister. Other infrastructure projects flagged off include: ₹178 crore for construction of an approach road and road-over-bridge

₹264.93 crore for revival of Old Kamaladhar and Jeevch-Kamla rivers

₹31.13 crore for tourism development at Phulhar Sthan