Bihar polls in sight, Nitish Kumar announces hike for ASHA, Mamta workers

Bihar polls in sight, Nitish Kumar announces hike for ASHA, Mamta workers

Announcing the decision, Nitish Kumar said that the enhanced incentive amount would boost the morale of ASHA, Mamta workers

Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that the incentive for Mamta workers has also been doubled from ₹300 per delivery to ₹600 (File image)

Boris Pradhan
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday declared an increase in monthly incentives for ASHA workers in the state from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000. The incentive for Mamta workers has also been doubled—from ₹300 per delivery to ₹600.
 
Taking to X, Kumar said, “Since the formation of the government in November 2005, we have worked extensively to improve health services. Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Mamta workers have played a significant role in enhancing health services in rural areas.” He added that ASHA workers would now receive “an incentive amount of ₹3,000 instead of ₹1,000.”
 
 
Kumar stated that the enhanced incentive amount would boost their morale and strengthen health services in rural areas. The decision was made in light of the crucial roles both ASHA and Mamta workers play in reinforcing healthcare services in rural regions, he added.
 
Tejashwi Yadav reacts to incentive hike
 
Reacting to the announcement, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed he had already set the process in motion during his stint as Bihar’s health minister.

In a post on X, Yadav said, “During my 17-month tenure as health minister, I had initiated the process of increasing the incentive amount for ASHA and 'Mamta' workers, which was in its final stage, but then the CM, as usual, took the U-turn (formed government with BJP).”
 
Yadav alleged that the Bihar government had been sitting on the proposal for two years. "Finally, they had to bow down to our demand and increase the incentive amount for ASHA and Mamta workers,” the RJD leader said. Yadav asserted that the government had still not fully implemented the RJD's demand.
 
Role of ASHA, Mamata workers
 
The National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) had recommended the deployment of female health workers in villages, one for every 1,000 residents, to deliver efficient healthcare services at the grassroots level, an official from the health department noted.
 
The official stated that Mamta workers were contractual health workers in maternity wards of government hospitals, responsible for taking care of newborns and their mothers. He added that ASHA workers were intended to facilitate access to health services, mobilise communities to realise health rights and access entitlements, and provide basic community-level care.

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Election 2025 News rjd BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

