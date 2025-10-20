Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar polls: BJP accuses Mahagathbandhan of 'selling tickets for money'

Bihar polls: BJP accuses Mahagathbandhan of 'selling tickets for money'

BJP's Dilip Jaiswal criticism of Rahul Gandhi comes after several Congress leaders used 'Jan Nayak' term for him

BJP Flag, BJP
Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 1:56 PM IST
Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party President Dilip Jaiswal on Monday accused Mahagathbandhan of "selling tickets to candidates for money" in the assembly election. He also suggested that there's "infighting" within the alliance.

"The voters of Bihar are seeing the infighting in mahagathbandhan and how they are selling tickets for money... The mahagathbandhan has not been able to divide the seats till date... How will it run the government?" Dilip Jaiswal said.

He further slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who he believed is attempting to "snatch" the term "Jan Nayak" from Bihar's former CM Karpoori Thakur. BJP Bihar President called this an "insult to Bihar and backward community."

"On the one hand, Rahul Gandhi wants to snatch the term 'Jan Nayak' from Karpoori Thakur... This is an insult to Bihar and the backward community," he said.

Dilip Jaiswal criticism of Rahul Gandhi comes after several Congress leaders used "Jan Nayak" term for him. The term is commonly associated with Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur.

Earlier in the day, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan criticised the opposition Mahagathbandhan over fielding for some common seats, asserting that "there is nothing called a friendly fight".

The Union Minister accused the opposition party and said that the dispute between the INDI alliance would lead to their defeat.

Speaking to the reporters in Patna about the RJD and Congress fighting for common seats, Paswan said, "There is nothing called as friendly fight, either you are friends or fighting with each other. The friendly conflict does not happen in politics; this is wrong terminology.

Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday released its list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, fielding 143 contenders across the state. The official list was released on the last day of nominations for the second phase. 24 Women candidates are among the 143 named as contestants.

After comparing the candidate lists from the RJD and the Indian National Congress (Congress) for the Bihar assembly elections, there are some common seats where both parties have fielded a candidate despite being in the Mahagathbandhan.

In Narkatiaganj, Deepak Yadav (RJD) will face Shaswat Kedar Pandey (Congress); in Kahalgaon, Rajnish Bharti (RJD) will compete against Praveen Singh Kushwaha (Congress); and in Sikandra (SC), Uday Narayan Chaudhary (RJD) will go up against Vinod Chaudhary (Congress) while in Lalganj (Vaishali) Shivani Shukla is likely to go up against Aditya Raja of Congress. However, there is likely to be a compromise between the allies, with one of the parties withdrawing in favour of the other.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

