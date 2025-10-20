Bihar polls: RJD fields 143 candidates, Tejashwi to contest from Raghopur

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday released its list of candidates for 143 constituencies ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will be contesting from Vaishali district's Raghopur seat.

In a post on X, the party said: “List of candidates selected by the Rashtriya Janata Dal for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Heartfelt congratulations to all the candidates and best wishes for their victory.”

Congress adds 6 candidates

ALSO READ: From Lalu to Nitish: Tracing Bihar's politics through caste equation The announcement follows the Congress party, which declared 60 candidates in three lists, adding six new candidates on Monday.