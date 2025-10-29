Bihar polls: Shah, Rahul among political leaders set to hold rallies today

Poll temperature has shot up in Bihar as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, are set to address several public rallies on Wednesday in favour of their NDA and INDIA bloc nominees, respectively, in various parts of the poll-bound state.

Union minister Rajnath Singh and several chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will also hold rallies in support of NDA candidates in different parts of Bihar.

During the day, Shah will address public rallies in Darbhanga, Samastipur and Begusarai in favour of the NDA nominees, while Rahul Gandhi will join other INDIA bloc leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, at two programmes in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga.