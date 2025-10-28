Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Law and order has collapsed in Bihar ahead of polls, says Tejashwi Yadav

Law and order has collapsed in Bihar ahead of polls, says Tejashwi Yadav

The opposition coalition's chief ministerial candidate also reiterated his promise of one government job to every family in the state if it comes to power

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi
Vote for the INDIA bloc to ensure improved law and order, jobs and redressal of grievances, Yadav said (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Saran
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:57 PM IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the law and order situation has completely collapsed in Bihar, and the NDA government in the state was least bothered about the situation.

Addressing a poll rally at Marhaura in Saran, Yadav asserted that the INDIA bloc needs to be voted to power in the assembly elections for redressal of people's grievances.

Saran is witnessing murder, dacoity, abduction and loot every day. But, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is least bothered about it he never comes to console the victims. This is sheer insensitivity on the part of the government, he claimed.

Vote for the INDIA bloc to ensure improved law and order, jobs and redressal of grievances, Yadav said.

The opposition coalition's chief ministerial candidate also reiterated his promise of one government job to every family in the state if it comes to power.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Tejashwi YadavRashtriya Janata DalrjdBiharBihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

