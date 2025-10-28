Law and order has collapsed in Bihar ahead of polls, says Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the law and order situation has completely collapsed in Bihar, and the NDA government in the state was least bothered about the situation.
Addressing a poll rally at Marhaura in Saran, Yadav asserted that the INDIA bloc needs to be voted to power in the assembly elections for redressal of people's grievances.
Saran is witnessing murder, dacoity, abduction and loot every day. But, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is least bothered about it he never comes to console the victims. This is sheer insensitivity on the part of the government, he claimed.
Vote for the INDIA bloc to ensure improved law and order, jobs and redressal of grievances, Yadav said.
The opposition coalition's chief ministerial candidate also reiterated his promise of one government job to every family in the state if it comes to power.
The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app