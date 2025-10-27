Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / BJP expels Bihar MLA Pawan Yadav, five others for 'anti-party activities'

BJP expels Bihar MLA Pawan Yadav, five others for 'anti-party activities'

Others expelled from the party were Sunny Yadav, Shravan Kushwaha, Uttam Choudhary, Maruti Nandan Maruti and Pawan Choudhary

BJP Flag, BJP
The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results set to be announced on November 14 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Bhagalpur (Bihar)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 2:22 PM IST
The Bihar unit of the BJP expelled six party leaders, including Kahalgaon MLA Pawan Yadav, for indulging in "anti-party activities".

According to a party statement issued on Sunday evening, the expelled leaders, including the MLA, have also been suspended from the party's primary membership.

"The party took disciplinary action against them after it found that all six leaders were indulging in anti-party activities against the NDA nominees during the ongoing assembly elections in the state. The sitting MLA of the outgoing assembly, Pawan Yadav, who was denied a ticket by the party this time, is contesting against the NDA nominee from Kahalgaon seat as an Independent candidate," it said.

Others expelled from the party were Sunny Yadav, Shravan Kushwaha, Uttam Choudhary, Maruti Nandan Maruti and Pawan Choudhary.

Reacting to the development, a senior BJP leader said, "These expelled leaders were working against the officially declared candidates of the NDA nominee, and against the ideology of the party."  The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Pawan KumarBJPBiharBihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 2:22 PM IST



