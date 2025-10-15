Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar polls: ECI directs enforcement agencies to prevent use of money power

Bihar polls: ECI directs enforcement agencies to prevent use of money power

Poll body said that expenditure Observers have already been deployed to monitor the election expenses incurred by the Candidates

ECI, election commission of india, election commission
The poll body stated that a total seizure of Rs 33.97 crore worth of cash, liquor, drugs and freebies has been done.
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 9:53 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In order to curb the use of money power, freebies as well as drugs, narcotics and liquor in the ensuing elections, the Commission has issued directions to all the Enforcement Agencies for the two-phase Bihar assembly polls and bye-elections in 8 Assembly constituencies.

In a statement, the poll body said that expenditure Observers have already been deployed to monitor the election expenses incurred by the Candidates and have reached their respective Constituencies on theday of the notification of elections.

"During the visit they will meet all the teams engaged in expenditure monitoring," the ECI said. "Flying Squads, Surveillance Teams, Video surveillance teams will be vigilant round the-clock to monitor any suspected instances of money power or other inducements being used to sway the voters".

The poll body stated that a total seizure of Rs 33.97 crore worth of cash, liquor, drugs and freebies has been done by different enforcement agencies since announcement of elections.

Earlier on Sunday, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar elections, with the BJP and JDU to contest on 101 seats each, the LJP (Ram Vilas) on 29 seats, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha on six seats, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on six seats.

The NDA partners include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

In these elections, the NDA will be up against the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

This time, Bihar will also see the entry of a new player in the form of Prashant Kishor and his party Jan Suraaj Party.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar Assembly elections 2025: BJP announces first list of 71 candidates

Tejashwi Yadav overrides Lalu, recalls party tickets distributed by father

Bihar polls: Bulk SMSes, voice messages during 'silence period' on EC radar

Issue of seat allocation among NDA resolved amicably: Chirag Paswan

EC makes pre-certification of political ads mandatory ahead of Bihar polls

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaBihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Bihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story