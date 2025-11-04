Lalu Prasad hits campaign trail in Phulwari Sharif ahead of Bihar polls

RJD president Lalu Prasad, who has been keeping indoors because of fragile health, on Tuesday undertook a drive to Phulwari Sharif constituency, in what is being seen as a "road show" by the greatest crowd puller of his generation.

The reserved constituency, which also has a sizeable population of Muslims, is situated just a few kilometres away from the residence of Prasad, who chose to wave at onlookers from inside his car.

The septuagenarian, who has undergone a heart surgery and a kidney transplant, was last seen in public when his son Tejashwi Yadav, the INDIA bloc's CM candidate, filed nomination papers for the Raghopur seat at the collectorate in Vaishali district.