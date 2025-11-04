Lalu Prasad hits campaign trail in Phulwari Sharif ahead of Bihar polls

RJD president Lalu Prasad, who has been keeping indoors because of fragile health, on Tuesday undertook a drive to Phulwari Sharif constituency, in what is being seen as a "road show" by the greatest crowd puller of his generation.
The reserved constituency, which also has a sizeable population of Muslims, is situated just a few kilometres away from the residence of Prasad, who chose to wave at onlookers from inside his car.
The septuagenarian, who has undergone a heart surgery and a kidney transplant, was last seen in public when his son Tejashwi Yadav, the INDIA bloc's CM candidate, filed nomination papers for the Raghopur seat at the collectorate in Vaishali district.
Prasad, who was then accompanied by his wife Rabri Devi and eldest daughter Misa Bharti, had used a wheelchair.
In Phulwari Sharif, which is being contested by RJD ally CPI(ML) Liberation, the former Bihar CM, who was travelling alone, chose not to get out of his vehicle.
He returned home about an hour before campaigning for the first phase came to a close.
Sources close to the family said the charismatic leader undertook a similar journey on Monday, to Danapur, on the outskirts of the city, to garner support for sitting RJD MLA Reet Lal Yadav.
A dreaded gangster-turned-politician, Reet Lal Yadav is currently lodged at a jail in Bhagalpur, facing trial in an extortion case. His bail plea for canvassing in elections was turned down by the Patna High Court.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app