Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Rahul Gandhi says 10% of Indians control Army, bureaucracy, companies

Rahul Gandhi says 10% of Indians control Army, bureaucracy, companies

At a rally in Bihar on the last day of campaigning for the first phase of voting, Congress MP & LoP Rahul Gandhi alleged that 10% of Indians control key institutions, including the defence services

Rahul Gandhi in Bihar
Gandhi said the INDIA bloc, if voted to power in Bihar, would form “a government of the extremely backward, socially marginalised, and Dalits.” (Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Two days before polling begins for the Bihar Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that 10 per cent of India’s population controls most key institutions, including the armed forces, The Indian Express reported.
 
Addressing a rally at the Kutumba Assembly constituency, Gandhi said, “If you look at the country’s population, you will see that nearly 90 per cent of people are Dalits, Mahadalits, backward, most backward, tribals or minorities. But if you look at companies owned by Ambani and Adani, or take a list of the 500 biggest companies, you won’t find these communities represented there.”
 
He added, “All belong to the 10 per cent of the population. All the bank money goes to them. They get positions in the bureaucracy, and even in the judiciary and the Army, they hold control. You won’t find the 90 per cent anywhere.” 

What kind of India does the Congress want to build?

Gandhi said the INDIA bloc, if voted to power in Bihar, would form “a government of the extremely backward, socially marginalised, and Dalits.”
 
“We don’t want this kind of India,” he said. “We want an India where 90 per cent of people have space and where there is brotherhood,” Gandhi said.
 
Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar is currently the MLA and the INDIA bloc’s candidate from Kutumba. He is up against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Lalan Ram of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), headed by Jitan Ram Majhi, who was the state’s chief minister for a brief period when Nitish Kumar vacated the post.

Why did Gandhi accuse PM Modi of distracting the youth?

As campaigning ended for the first phase of polling on Tuesday, Gandhi also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he wants the youth to stay occupied with social media reels to divert attention from issues such as education, health, and employment.
 
“Modi wants you to become addicted to making reels, to Instagram, to Facebook. This is the new high (‘nasha’) of the 21st century,” Gandhi said at a rally. “He wants such a situation because it keeps the youth distracted and prevents them from holding his government accountable for their problems related to education, health, and jobs,” he said.
 
He further added, “The PM comes here and expects you to be grateful for cheap data, but what he doesn’t tell you is that big telecom companies are the ones profiting from your data consumption.”

What did Gandhi allege about vote theft in Bihar?

Gandhi also reiterated his claim that Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah “were indulging in ‘vote chori’ (vote theft) in Bihar, as they know the NDA would not win the assembly polls,” PTI reported.
 
The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is scheduled to take place on November 6, followed by the second phase on November 11. The results will be declared on November 14.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Bihar polls: Mallah belt becomes battleground as INDIA bloc, NDA woo EBCs

Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of distracting youth with social media reels

Premium

Can Bihar's student politics reclaim its lost legacy in 2025 polls?

Tejashwi trying to hide Lalu's 'sins', says PM Modi at Katihar rally

NDA promises defence corridor, flood panel in Bihar if voted to power: Shah

Topics :Rahul GandhiBihar Elections 2025Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Assembly Elections Indian ArmyBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story