Two days before polling begins for the Bihar Assembly elections , Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that 10 per cent of India’s population controls most key institutions, including the armed forces, The Indian Express reported.

Addressing a rally at the Kutumba Assembly constituency, Gandhi said, “If you look at the country’s population, you will see that nearly 90 per cent of people are Dalits, Mahadalits, backward, most backward, tribals or minorities. But if you look at companies owned by Ambani and Adani, or take a list of the 500 biggest companies, you won’t find these communities represented there.”

He added, "All belong to the 10 per cent of the population. All the bank money goes to them. They get positions in the bureaucracy, and even in the judiciary and the Army, they hold control. You won't find the 90 per cent anywhere." What kind of India does the Congress want to build? Gandhi said the INDIA bloc, if voted to power in Bihar, would form "a government of the extremely backward, socially marginalised, and Dalits." "We don't want this kind of India," he said. "We want an India where 90 per cent of people have space and where there is brotherhood," Gandhi said.

Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar is currently the MLA and the INDIA bloc's candidate from Kutumba. He is up against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Lalan Ram of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), headed by Jitan Ram Majhi, who was the state's chief minister for a brief period when Nitish Kumar vacated the post. Why did Gandhi accuse PM Modi of distracting the youth? As campaigning ended for the first phase of polling on Tuesday, Gandhi also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he wants the youth to stay occupied with social media reels to divert attention from issues such as education, health, and employment.

"Modi wants you to become addicted to making reels, to Instagram, to Facebook. This is the new high ('nasha') of the 21st century," Gandhi said at a rally. "He wants such a situation because it keeps the youth distracted and prevents them from holding his government accountable for their problems related to education, health, and jobs," he said. He further added, "The PM comes here and expects you to be grateful for cheap data, but what he doesn't tell you is that big telecom companies are the ones profiting from your data consumption."