Nitish has no corruption cases, says Rajnath, urges vote for NDA in Bihar

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday claimed that there is not a single corruption case against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and asserted that only the NDA can make the state 'viksit' (developed).
Addressing an election rally in Vaishali district, Singh claimed that INDIA bloc leaders were lying about their poll promise of giving government jobs to one member of every family, if voted to power, and questioned as to where they would get the requisite money.
"During the UPA regime, the Centre gave only Rs 2 lakh crore to Bihar, whereas the Modi government has released Rs 15 lakh crore to the eastern state in 10 years," Singh claimed.
"Only NDA can think of further developing Bihar... Vote for NDA, not for 'jungle raj'," he said.
The Indian economy was in the 11th position, but due to steps taken by the Modi government, it is in the fifth position now and will soon take the third spot, he added.
