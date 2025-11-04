Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of distracting youth with social media reels

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the youth to remain busy in making social media reels, so that they stay distracted from pressing problems about education, health and employment.

Addressing a poll rally in Bihar's Aurangabad, Gandhi charged the PM with promoting addiction to social media.

Modi wants you to become addicted to making reels, Instagram, Facebook... This is the new high (nasha') of the 21st century. He wants such a scenario because this would ensure that the youth remain distracted, and do not hold his government accountable for their problems about education, health and employment, he alleged.