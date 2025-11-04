Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar polls: Mallah belt becomes battleground as INDIA bloc, NDA woo EBCs

Bihar polls: Mallah belt becomes battleground as INDIA bloc, NDA woo EBCs

Launching its manifesto last month, the INDIA bloc announced VIP's Sahani, the 44-year-old who used to design film sets in Mumbai, and has proclaimed to be 'Son of Mallah', as its deputy CM candidate

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
premium
The INDIA bloc has announced Sahani, the 44-year-old who used to design film sets in Mumbai and has proclaimed he is “Son of Mallah” (Photo: PTI)
Archis Mohan Patna
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:25 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday jumped in a turbid Begusarai pond, swam almost half its length, and joined his party’s youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar and Vikassheel Insaan Party’s (VIP’s) Mukesh Sahani to give a hand to fishermen to pull the fishing net out of water.
 
In other parts of Bihar, addressing public meetings in the past couple of days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have harped on the ruling National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA’s) promise of providing an additional ₹4,500 “topup” from the Centre to farmers for aquaculture, ensuring that they receive ₹9,000 per annum if the alliance returns to power in the state.
 
According to the Bihar caste survey of 2023, the Mallah caste group, which depends on rowing boats and catching fish for its livelihood, comprises 2.6 per cent of the state’s population. Along with the Nishad, Bind, Manjhi, Kevat, and Turaha groups, which too rely on water bodies for survival, these communities account for a substantial 9.6 per cent of the population, and are classified as Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs).
 
Apart from fishing, these communities grow makhana. At least for the past one year, not just Gandhi but Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and others, on their visits to Bihar, have waded into muddy waters to try their hand at sowing makhana seeds or catching fish. In this Assembly polls, the rival alliances of the NDA and INDIA bloc have courted the community like never before.
 
The INDIA bloc has announced Sahani, the 44-year-old who used to design film sets in Mumbai and has proclaimed he is “Son of Mallah”, is its deputy chief ministerial candidate. Weeks prior to this, when an upset Sahani was on the brink of quitting the INDIA bloc, and posted on X his intent to hold a press conference, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation chief Dipankar Bhattacharya had intervened to speak to Gandhi to persuade the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leadership to stop Sahani from leaving the alliance. In the event, the VIP got 15 seats to contest, which sources in the INDIA bloc said was twice as many as the NDA would have offered him.
 
The INDIA bloc’s desperation in seeking the vote of these EBCs, and of the NDA’s to retain it, is evident. In Muzaffarpur’s Aurai Assembly seat, which the RJD has contested over the last few decades, the INDIA bloc fielded Bhogendra Sahani of the VIP, while the NDA dropped its sitting legislator, Ram Surat Rai of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to field Rama Nishad, wife of two-term former BJP Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha member Ajay Nishad. It is a first that the principal parties have not fielded a Yadav candidate in the constituency since it was created in 1967.  
 
In Bihar, the NDA and INDIA blocs have support bases across castes and communities that are almost cast in stone. The INDIA bloc needs a shift of 2-3 per cent for the 2025 polls to become as close a battle as the 2020 polls were.
 
In Muzaffarpur’s Baikunthpur village, Lakshman Sahni, in his 40s, who drives an auto-rickshaw in Delhi but has returned to vote, says he could this time vote for the RJD since Sahni could stand a chance to be deputy chief minister. However, the women in his household are “Nitish supporters”, especially after some have received ₹10,000 in their bank accounts, and there is the promise of receiving another ₹2 lakh in the next two and a half years as stated by Shah in his rallies.
 
While the younger men in the community, such as Lakshman, are enthused by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of delivering jobs in the state to stop migration, older ones remember the Yadav assertion of the rule of Lalu Prasad-Rabri Devi, which still makes them wary of voting against Nitish Kumar.
 
In Patna, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, and the rest of the Mallah belt of North Bihar, where campaigning ended for the first phase on Tuesday evening, the November 6 vote would determine whether Tejashwi Yadav-led INDIA bloc is able to muster votes beyond the RJD’s Muslim-Yadav base, and if Sahani is able to sway his community to transfer its votes en bloc to the alliance.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar Assembly elections Phase 1: Key dates, candidates, political parties

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Dates, key parties, and what to expect

Nitish has no corruption cases, says Rajnath, urges vote for NDA in Bihar

If we win, farmers to get bonus over MSP for paddy and wheat: Tejashwi

Premium

Can Bihar's student politics reclaim its lost legacy in 2025 polls?

Topics :Rahul GandhiBihar Election 2025 NewsfishingFishermen

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story