Police arrests JD(U) candidate Anant Singh over Jan Suraaj worker's death

Bihar Police on Sunday arrested don-turned-politician Anant Kumar Singh, popularly known as Chhote Sarkar, in connection with the death of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav during election campaigning in Mokama three days ago.

The JD(U) candidate, who is contesting the election as a NDA nominee, was arrested by the police from his house in Mokama in the wee hours on Sunday.

Talking to PTI, Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma confirmed his arrest. He, however, refused to divulge further details.

Yadav died while campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Piyush Priyadarshi in Patna's Mokama area on Thursday. The incident had taken place close to the Bhadaur and Ghoswari police stations in Mokama area.