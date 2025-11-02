Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Police arrests JD(U) candidate Anant Singh over Jan Suraaj worker's death

Police arrests JD(U) candidate Anant Singh over Jan Suraaj worker's death

The JD(U) candidate, who is contesting the election as a NDA nominee, was arrested by the police from his house in Mokama in the wee hours on Sunday

arrest
Bihar Police on Sunday arrested don-turned-politician Anant Kumar Singh | Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 6:27 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bihar Police on Sunday arrested don-turned-politician Anant Kumar Singh, popularly known as Chhote Sarkar, in connection with the death of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav during election campaigning in Mokama three days ago.

The JD(U) candidate, who is contesting the election as a NDA nominee, was arrested by the police from his house in Mokama in the wee hours on Sunday.

Talking to PTI, Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma confirmed his arrest. He, however, refused to divulge further details.

Yadav died while campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Piyush Priyadarshi in Patna's Mokama area on Thursday. The incident had taken place close to the Bhadaur and Ghoswari police stations in Mokama area.

The police registered four FIRs in connection with the incident. Anant Singh has been named as an accused along with four others in one of the FIRs, registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the grandson of the deceased.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shah, Nadda and Priyanka campaign in rain-hit Bihar ahead of polls

CPI(M) releases manifesto for Bihar polls, slams NDA over governance record

No double-engine govt in Bihar, Delhi controls everything: Priyanka Gandhi

Premium

Datanomics: Election looms in Bihar, but who's been asking tough questions?

NDA's Bihar manifesto focuses on youth, farmers and women empowerment

Topics :Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Bihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 6:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story