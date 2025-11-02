Police arrests JD(U) candidate Anant Singh over Jan Suraaj worker's death

Bihar Police on Sunday arrested don-turned-politician Anant Kumar Singh, popularly known as Chhote Sarkar, in connection with the death of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav during election campaigning in Mokama three days ago.
The JD(U) candidate, who is contesting the election as a NDA nominee, was arrested by the police from his house in Mokama in the wee hours on Sunday.
Talking to PTI, Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma confirmed his arrest. He, however, refused to divulge further details.
Yadav died while campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Piyush Priyadarshi in Patna's Mokama area on Thursday. The incident had taken place close to the Bhadaur and Ghoswari police stations in Mokama area.
The police registered four FIRs in connection with the incident. Anant Singh has been named as an accused along with four others in one of the FIRs, registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the grandson of the deceased.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app